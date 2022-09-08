ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - 'I Have To Say Sorry'

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0TgE_0hmiZVoa00

Liverpool manager apologises for his team's performance - watch his press conference here.

Liverpool lost 4-1 to Napoli on matchday one of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League and manager Jurgen Klopp was in a reflective mood post-match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3CXF_0hmiZVoa00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Klopp's team got off to the worst possible start when James Milner handled in his own box and Piotr Zielinski converted the resultant penalty after just five minutes.

Virgil van Dijk then caught the lively Victor Osimhen in the box to give away another spot-kick in the 18th minute but this time Alisson Becker saved the Nigerian's penalty.

It was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark however when Andre Zambo Anguissa made a run into the Liverpool box untracked and he finished well past Alisson.

The Liverpool defence were all over the place and substitute Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 in the 44th minute after good work from the outstanding Khvicha Kvaratskheila.

Any chance of a Liverpool comeback vanished straight after the interval when Zielenski was on hand to chip the ball over Alisson in the 47th minute after the Brazilian had made a good save from the initial effort.

Luis Diaz, who was Liverpool's best player on the night, scored an excellent consolation goal two minutes later when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnsST_0hmiZVoa00

IMAGO / sportphoto24

The Colombian saw another fine headed effort saved by Napoli keeper Alex Meret shortly after but Liverpool were unable to add to their tally.

It was a truly disappointing start to their Champions League campaign for Liverpool and Klopp will need to find answers quick before Liverpool take on Ajax at Anfield next week.

Watch what the 55-year-old had to say here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
SB Nation

Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday

Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
ESPN

Juventus denied late winner in chaotic draw with Salernitana

Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Salernitana, but Massimiliano Allegri's side were denied a late winner by VAR in a chaotic end to their Serie A clash on Sunday. Juventus, who recorded their fourth draw in...
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
