Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - 'I Have To Say Sorry'

Liverpool lost 4-1 to Napoli on matchday one of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League and manager Jurgen Klopp was in a reflective mood post-match.

Klopp's team got off to the worst possible start when James Milner handled in his own box and Piotr Zielinski converted the resultant penalty after just five minutes.

Virgil van Dijk then caught the lively Victor Osimhen in the box to give away another spot-kick in the 18th minute but this time Alisson Becker saved the Nigerian's penalty.

It was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark however when Andre Zambo Anguissa made a run into the Liverpool box untracked and he finished well past Alisson.

The Liverpool defence were all over the place and substitute Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 in the 44th minute after good work from the outstanding Khvicha Kvaratskheila.

Any chance of a Liverpool comeback vanished straight after the interval when Zielenski was on hand to chip the ball over Alisson in the 47th minute after the Brazilian had made a good save from the initial effort.

Luis Diaz, who was Liverpool's best player on the night, scored an excellent consolation goal two minutes later when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The Colombian saw another fine headed effort saved by Napoli keeper Alex Meret shortly after but Liverpool were unable to add to their tally.

It was a truly disappointing start to their Champions League campaign for Liverpool and Klopp will need to find answers quick before Liverpool take on Ajax at Anfield next week.

