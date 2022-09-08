It's often said that when Apple does something, whole industries follow its lead. Most of the time, it's a painfully true axiom. While the company doesn't have a hold over the global smartphone market, it is strong in the premium space, and it's a trendsetter more often than not. We saw the headphone jack die off on the iPhone first, then the wall charger disappeared from the iPhone box. Both of those moves slowly made their way to the Android ecosystem. This year, Apple's cadre of engineers and designers took the iPhone 14 Pro, got rid of the notch, and introduced a pill-shaped camera and equipment cut-out called the Dynamic Island with some unique functionality.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO