ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID, croup, bronchitis

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnnzP_0hmiXaCv00

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing viral upper respiratory infections, croup, bronchitis, and COVID-19.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing COVID-19 and non-COVID upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of colds this week. They are also still seeing pockets of COVID cases.

They saw an increase in strep throat and croup and ongoing cases of hand, foot and mouth.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the follwoing advice on strep:

“The typical trifecta of strep syndrome is headache, sore throat and belly pain or nausea and often vomiting. Having two of the three symptoms raises our concern for possible strep. Sometimes the two symptoms portrayed are headache and belly pain; thus, you can have strep throat without a sore throat. This is what makes it a frustrating bacteria to deal with; it doesn’t always follow the rules. If your child shows two or three of these symptoms for more than a day or two, it’s worth bringing them in for medical evaluation, as the diagnosis of strep is only made with a throat culture.

Sore throat is a significant symptom in not only strep, but also in mono, influenza and a variety of viral illnesses. Among those possible diagnoses, strep is the only disease that warrants antibiotics. We do not treat for strep without testing with a swab because the antibiotic that would treat strep could cause bad side effects or bacterial resistance in the context of the other diagnoses. It takes an office visit to put your child’s symptoms together with the physical exam to make an accurate diagnosis.

Dangerous symptoms to watch for that warrant an immediate call to the doctor: difficulty swallowing to the point where your child is drooling because they cannot swallow their saliva; severe throat pain that is only on one side of the throat that causes their voice to become very whispery; sore throat accompanied by distressed breathing or the child’s feeling like they can’t inhale enough air.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing cases of COVID-19, upper respiratory viruses, stomach bugs, colds and bronchitis.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports ongoing cases of COVID-19 and viral bronchitis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes

York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing York man located safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Grove, PA
PennLive.com

Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats

Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Conditions Show in Corn and Soybean Crop Report

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — A lack of rain has been the theme this summer in Pennsylvania, so it may come as no surprise to farmers that projected corn and soybean yields won’t be above average. Penn State Extension evaluated 88 corn and soybean fields throughout the state during the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dry & Pleasant Saturday; Wet Sunday

High pressure brought a clear night, and great viewing of the full moon. Patchy fog this morning quickly burns off leaving partly to mostly sunny skies. The high slides east shifting our winds to the southeast today. This allows clouds to increase and moisture to stream up from the south. So, clouds build and thicken as they day goes on. Highs are near 80. A few late evening showers are possible with a better rain threat arriving closer to midnight, continuing into early Sunday, then tapering to scattered showers Sunday. Temperatures are cooler in the lower 70s. We may see 0.50” to 1.00” of rain. Portions of the Susquehanna Valley may pick up over an inch. There is a slightly elevated risk for flash flooding for Adams, York, Lancaster, and Lebanon Counties. Minor flooding in lower lying areas, small creeks and streams is possible.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Bronchitis#Linus Croup#Bacteria#Linus Covid#General Health#Linus Influenza#Diseases
Lancaster Farming

Dry Summer Prompts Early Grain Harvest

Grain needs rain, and precipitation has been sparse this year. Jim Hershey hasn’t seen consistent rain in Elizabethtown since May, and the crops have suffered. In a normal year, Hershey, his family and employees would harvest in early to mid-October, aiming to be done by Thanksgiving. The process takes four to five weeks with two full-time employees and some part-time help.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
LITITZ, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
LANCASTER, PA
travelexperta.com

Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History

Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy