Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
Herald & Review
REUNIONS
DECATUR — A reunion for past employees of Citizens National Bank, will be meeting at Diamonds Restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. For further information contact Margie at 217-972-4749. ***. DECATUR — The second Birthday Brunch for the Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, and Stephen Decatur High...
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Herald & Review
Bent but not broken: Mattoon weathers scare to dispatch Taylorville 17-14
A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 17-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9. The first quarter gave Mattoon a 14-7 lead over Taylorville. Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters. The Green Wave maintained the upper...
Herald & Review
Robbery suspect arrested for possessing machine gun
DECATUR — Police said they have caught a Decatur man armed with a handgun modified to work as a machine gun and they believe he is responsible for an armed robbery. A sworn affidavit said Decatur police detectives tracked the 19-year-old masked man down after they suspect he robbed a gas station on West 1st Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Herald & Review
St. Teresa football bowls over Central A&M with six rushing TDs to win CIC opener
MOWEAQUA — In a battle between two ranked Central Illinois teams, St. Teresa, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, ran over Central A&M, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, 48-7 on Friday in the Central Illinois Conference opener for both teams. St. Teresa running back Royce Harper ran...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Jerseyville Jersey passes stress test against Lincoln 26-14
Jerseyville Jersey grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Lincoln in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time Jerseyville Jersey and Lincoln played in a 32-16 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Herald & Review
Pana stonewalls Gillespie 47-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Gillespie as it was blanked 47-0 by Pana in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9. The first quarter gave Pana a 14-0 lead over Gillespie. The Panthers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0...
Comments / 0