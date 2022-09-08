ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankie Lane
3d ago

Joe Kelly the writer of this article, must not have more pertinent, more intriguing information to write about. Does Joe actually get paid for this? Any one of us could have posted this observation on the many social media sites for free. Hey Joe, if you’re going to be a local journalist man up and approach this man. Explain you get paid to write about nonsensical observations and would like to know why? If you get a bloody nose, add that to the story. It would have made for a bit more entertaining reading material.

Hoey Jyde
2d ago

Riveting. And now this Shakespeare is getting paid because I commented. This is where we're at nowadays.Stupidity permeates everything these days.

frankspank1
2d ago

Why did I read this. I feel dumber. I award you no points, do not pass go and let god have mercy on your soul.

Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania man drowns off coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned off the coast of Ocean City. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along an unprotected beach near 12th Street.Officials say nearby lifeguards rushed to the area when they heard two swimmers struggling.The guards rescued two men.A 21-year-old survived, but 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, died.Authorities say strong winds created rough surf conditions.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
975thefanatic.com

4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall

I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
