Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI
COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.
BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June. Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff office is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Here is the info:. SEEKING ASSISTANCE, NEED TO IDENTIFY – PLEASE SHARE.
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
wflx.com
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street. Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim...
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
PBSO arrests 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges
A 26-year-old man accused of targeting women in grocery stores by stealing their wallets is behind bars.
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
52 Illegal Guns Seized In 30 Days But West Palm Beach Police Are Frustrated
West Palm Beach Police Deputy Chief Rick Morris says many of the suspects arrested were out on bail awaiting trial on other charges.
WTGS
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek. Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report. Surveillance...
Delray Beach Man Strikes, Kills Woman On I-95
Woman Was Walking Towards Back Of Car When 21-Year-Old Hits, Kills… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 54-year-old Pompano Beach woman was struck and killed on I-95 Friday morning in the area of Atlantic Avenue. She was hit […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
FHP: Pompano Beach woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on I-95 ramp
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman, stranded on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp after running out of gas, died after being hit by another car Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. along the northbound entrance ramp from Atlantic...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
