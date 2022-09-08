ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
bioengineer.org

Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety

First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto’s former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body’s immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
HEALTH
bioengineer.org

COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma

Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
TheConversationAU

Where is your seafood really from? We’re using 'chemical fingerprinting' to fight seafood fraud and illegal fishing

Fake foods are invading our supermarkets, as foods we love are substituted or adulterated with lower value or unethical goods. Food fraud threatens human health but is also bad news for industry and sustainable food production. Seafood is one of most traded food products in the world and reliant on convoluted supply chains that leave the the door wide open for seafood fraud. Our new study, published in the journal Fish and Fisheries, showcases a new approach for determining the provenance or “origin” of many seafood species. By identifying provenance, we can detect fraud and empower authorities and businesses to stop it. This...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy