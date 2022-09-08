Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City battles past Lakeland
COEUR d’ALENE — Ella Hosfeld had 16 assists, 11 digs and six kills as the Lake City Timberwolves bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lakeland Hawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in Inland Empire League volleyball Friday night. Payton Peugh added 11 kills and six digs...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC SOCCER: Cardinal men draw with Spokane in conference opener
SPOKANE — Cooper Proctor, a sophomore from Coeur d’Alene High, had three saves for North Idaho College in a scoreless draw with the Community Colleges of Spokane on Saturday in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Spokane Falls Community College. NIC (1-2-1) was limited to one...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Good start, but the work still to go
At the start of the fall sports season, every coach has a renewed optimism about their respective team. Not that those same feelings have gone away, they just might be a little more clear than those dog days of August. JUST A few weeks ago, there were some unknowns around...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 10, 2022
SPOKANE — Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
Coeur d'Alene Press
No horsing around: Athol woman favorite to win state horseshoe pitching title
COEUR d’ALENE - Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene. Dale comes in tossing ringers at a rate of just over 54%. “I just like being able to put...
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cleo Louise Odoms, 95
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Louise Odoms passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, at 95 years of age. Cleo was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Downey, Idaho, to Harold M and Louise Newbold. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. At a young age,...
Gonzaga to host Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University will host Numerica's 2022 Kraziness in the Kennel matchup event in October. Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. at 4 p.m., at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Doors will open one hour before the event. The event includes player...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helen Zimmerman, 97
Helen Zimmerman, 97, a longtime resident of Coeur d’Alene, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She and her twin sister, Gertie, were born to William A. and Lecta A. (Thompson) Clark on the old Clark homestead in Latah, Wash. on March 2, 1925. She often joked that their brother...
Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation. Wildfire...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
