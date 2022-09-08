Read full article on original website
NIC SOCCER: Cardinal men draw with Spokane in conference opener
SPOKANE — Cooper Proctor, a sophomore from Coeur d’Alene High, had three saves for North Idaho College in a scoreless draw with the Community Colleges of Spokane on Saturday in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Spokane Falls Community College. NIC (1-2-1) was limited to one...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City battles past Lakeland
COEUR d’ALENE — Ella Hosfeld had 16 assists, 11 digs and six kills as the Lake City Timberwolves bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lakeland Hawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in Inland Empire League volleyball Friday night. Payton Peugh added 11 kills and six digs...
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Good start, but the work still to go
At the start of the fall sports season, every coach has a renewed optimism about their respective team. Not that those same feelings have gone away, they just might be a little more clear than those dog days of August. JUST A few weeks ago, there were some unknowns around...
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
Northwest Notes Sept. 10, 2022
SPOKANE — Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
No horsing around: Athol woman favorite to win state horseshoe pitching title
COEUR d’ALENE - Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene. Dale comes in tossing ringers at a rate of just over 54%. “I just like being able to put...
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Pierre, S.D. to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there she...
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
Helen Zimmerman, 97
Helen Zimmerman, 97, a longtime resident of Coeur d’Alene, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She and her twin sister, Gertie, were born to William A. and Lecta A. (Thompson) Clark on the old Clark homestead in Latah, Wash. on March 2, 1925. She often joked that their brother...
Daniel Burton Morrill, 73
Daniel "Don Juan" Morrill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 9, in Post Falls, Idaho. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1948, to Ronald and Donna Morrill. Being in a military family he traveled to many places and one of his favorites was Okinawa. He continued a military life serving two active duty tours in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.
Harmony that feeds the soul
The Midnight Juliets is a recently formed country and Western trio featuring the talents of Mel, Chrissy and Erica. Chrissy moved to North Idaho from Portland in 2015 for work. Her musical background was in theater rather than bands, which she says gives her a unique approach full of energy.
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
No emergency school levies
School districts across Kootenai County will not pursue emergency levy funding for the 2022-23 school year, even if they qualify. At the start of each school year, K-12 districts have the option under state law of exercising elective taxing authority, without voter approval, for property tax relief when more students show up than expected. The money covers the cost of educating additional students not yet included in state funding and not budgeted for. Eligibility is determined by comparing the current year's average daily attendance during the first week of school with that of the previous year.
Chef Challenge coming Oct. 13 to Hagadone Event Center
Check inventory in the pantry, fluff up that chef's hat and prepare your best apron — CDAIDE's Chef Challenge is Oct. 13. Taking place at the Hagadone Event Center, CDAIDE's second Chef Challenge will feature six top regional chefs as they compete in a series of kitchen challenges and a judged cooking competition.
Nighttime repairs to begin on Spokane River Bridge
COEUR d’ALENE — Drivers heading to downtown Coeur d’Alene after 7 p.m. should plan for congestion over the next two months as nighttime repairs will begin again on the U.S. 95 bridge over the Spokane River. Repairs will start the week of Sept. 19, according to the...
Putting on the finishing touches
Watch for a November opening for new buildings called the Appleway Quarter at 271 and 291 E. Appleway, between Baskin-Robbins and Verizon. The 271 building will contain The Wellness Bar and has a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available. The 291 building will have Hometown Chiropractic and Chip Cookies. A 32,000-square-foot mixed...
