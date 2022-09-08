ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

One Green Planet

How to Get Critters to Naturally Fertilize Your Garden Spaces

While many gardeners and growers spend lots of money on fertilizers and composts, others do have that cash to spend and get creative. Plus, it can be rewarding to come up with do-it-yourself solutions, particularly ones that are free and good for the environment. They build compost piles at home...
ANIMALS
People

Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains

Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
GARDENING
Glamour

Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants

The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

10 Tips for Planting Bulbs

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
GARDENING
The Daily South

How To Incorporate Native Plants In Your Southern Garden

When it's time to revamp your garden, consider incorporating native plants. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Plants indigenous to a region like the South give it a special sense of place. Moreover, native plants are usually less susceptible to pests than introduced ones and are well attuned to the vagaries of local weather." Planting native species is becoming increasingly important because it can help support pollinators, birds and insects, populations of which need specific environmental factors in order to survive. According to Audubon.org, "Without [native plants] and the insects that co-evolved with them, local birds cannot survive."
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
GARDENING
Futurity

Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread

Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

6 Best Glass Greenhouses

Glass greenhouses add a classic, high-end look to your home, and their impressive light transmission provides the ideal environment for your plants. If you’re a dedicated gardener and want to protect your plants from excess heat, cold and pests, consider a glass greenhouse. These transparent structures use real glass, not polycarbonate, which adds a classic, romantic look to your garden.
HOME & GARDEN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills

Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
dornob.com

Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees

AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
VISUAL ART
The Daily South

Lush And Lasting Late-Season Color For The Garden

As summer winds down and autumn arrives, the garden breathes on last glorious hurray. Plants that slept through the heat of summer come alive with blooms, while foliage begins to shift toward autumn hues. Not all the colors of fall are warm and golden. Radiant purples are just as plentiful, as are vivid pinks and soft blues. Celebrate the season by creating lush and lasting late-season color in the garden with bountiful blooms and vibrant foliage.
GARDENING

