When it's time to revamp your garden, consider incorporating native plants. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Plants indigenous to a region like the South give it a special sense of place. Moreover, native plants are usually less susceptible to pests than introduced ones and are well attuned to the vagaries of local weather." Planting native species is becoming increasingly important because it can help support pollinators, birds and insects, populations of which need specific environmental factors in order to survive. According to Audubon.org, "Without [native plants] and the insects that co-evolved with them, local birds cannot survive."

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO