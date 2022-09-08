Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
How to Get Critters to Naturally Fertilize Your Garden Spaces
While many gardeners and growers spend lots of money on fertilizers and composts, others do have that cash to spend and get creative. Plus, it can be rewarding to come up with do-it-yourself solutions, particularly ones that are free and good for the environment. They build compost piles at home...
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants
The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
ohmymag.co.uk
Krispy Kreme faces hefty fine after customer finds piece of metal inside doughnut
Food safety guidelines are very important to uphold, particularly when it comes to big food manufacturers whose foods are consumed by a huge number of people. Food safety and contamination risks have been brought to the fore once again with the recent case against Krispy Kreme. As reported by Leicestershire...
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
The Daily South
How To Incorporate Native Plants In Your Southern Garden
When it's time to revamp your garden, consider incorporating native plants. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Plants indigenous to a region like the South give it a special sense of place. Moreover, native plants are usually less susceptible to pests than introduced ones and are well attuned to the vagaries of local weather." Planting native species is becoming increasingly important because it can help support pollinators, birds and insects, populations of which need specific environmental factors in order to survive. According to Audubon.org, "Without [native plants] and the insects that co-evolved with them, local birds cannot survive."
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
Wild, Whimsical Meadow Gardens Are the Landscape Trend to Watch
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re still thinking about Sienna Miller’s totally charming 16th-century English country house (or Thatch, as she endearingly calls it), you’re not alone....
Beetle infesting trees in Perth could pose deadly threat to Moreton Bay figs
A new, invasive insect that has caused the removal of hundreds of trees in Perth could attack much-loved species such as Moreton Bay figs if it escapes quarantine zones, conservationists say. While the east coast has been responding to the incursion of the varroa mite in bees, Western Australia has...
Futurity
Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread
Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
The Best Plants To Plant In Your Garden If You're A Scorpio
Scorpios have a lot of traits that allow them to be the perfect plant parents. We have a list of five excellent plants that will look great in the garden.
6 Best Glass Greenhouses
Glass greenhouses add a classic, high-end look to your home, and their impressive light transmission provides the ideal environment for your plants. If you’re a dedicated gardener and want to protect your plants from excess heat, cold and pests, consider a glass greenhouse. These transparent structures use real glass, not polycarbonate, which adds a classic, romantic look to your garden.
Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills
Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
The Daily South
Lush And Lasting Late-Season Color For The Garden
As summer winds down and autumn arrives, the garden breathes on last glorious hurray. Plants that slept through the heat of summer come alive with blooms, while foliage begins to shift toward autumn hues. Not all the colors of fall are warm and golden. Radiant purples are just as plentiful, as are vivid pinks and soft blues. Celebrate the season by creating lush and lasting late-season color in the garden with bountiful blooms and vibrant foliage.
