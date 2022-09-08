ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
