Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Students, mothers, widows, workers and artists explain how their world has altered under ‘gender apartheid’
Year after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan many Afghans who helped the U.S. still trapped and living in fear
Kabul — It was exactly one year ago on Tuesday that the U.S. military completed its drawdown of troops from Afghanistan. After 20 years of fighting, it was America's longest ever engagement in a war. The weeks before the final withdrawal were chaotic, as thousands of Afghans flocked to Kabul's airport in a desperate bid to flee their country.
A Year After U.S. Exit, Afghan Rebel Groups Are Waging War on Taliban Rule
"This has to be an international effort," the leader of a resistance group told Newsweek. "We can't be left all alone fighting international terrorism."
RELATED PEOPLE
US Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise killing three
Three people have been killed and five injured during a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The chopper crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Kabul due to a 'technical problem,' the group's defence ministry said on Saturday. Video of the crash shows the helicopter seemingly nose-dive before it hit...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
IN THIS ARTICLE
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Woman Dies and Over 100 Others Bitten by Venomous Snakes in Pakistan Floods
Since June, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across Pakistan, causing an increase in snake bites and an inability for victims to receive medical treatment.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saudi Arabia jails Leeds university student for 34 YEARS because she had a Twitter account and followed dissident activists
A Saudi student at Leeds University who returned to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissident activists. Salma al-Shebab, 34, was accused of using Twitter to 'cause public unrest and destabilise civil and...
TMZ.com
'Deadliest Catch' Crew Captures Video Of Russian Missile Launch After Fishing Dispute
The "Deadliest Catch" fishing boat kinda got entangled in geopolitics, after Russia launched a missile almost immediately after a nearby ship had a run-in with a Russian fishing boat. The video is crazy ... the crew on D.C.'s Time Bandit was cruising along off Alaska, when someone screamed to look...
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
Comments / 0