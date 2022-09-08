ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

Falls Sports Sept 8

Price County Review
Price County Review
 3 days ago

The Phillips High School 2022-23 Girls Cross Country team, from left, Sarah Knaack, Jessica Morrone, Brielle Mesko, Jaycee Pomeroy, Maya Nieto, Suzanne Ludwig, Rylie Sidenbender, Endora Udovich, Aubrey Sidenbender, Jada Cantrell, Meredith Merlak, Leah Harper and Caitlin Pesko. Not pictured: Coaches Erik Olson and Kyrstin Gabay.

The Phillips High School 2022-23 Boys Cross Country team, in front, from left, Maverick Hoogland, Julian Ellingen, Logan Sokolowski, Spencer Henney and Evan Johnson. In back, from left, Ethan Upson, James Vollendorf, Alec Bjork, Drew Hauschild, Connor Gabay, Chris Randrup, Hayden Sokolowski and Gavin Esterholm. Not pictured: Jack Kulwicki, coaches Nick Gabay and Emily Nerison, and managers Mia Esterholm and Anna Belan.

The Phillips Middle School Boys and Girls Cross Country team, in front, from left, Travis Henney, Lyla Rahmer, Sophia Lenz and Cecelia Lorenz. Middle row, from left, Chase Schmidt, Finn McCardle, Oliver Knudson, Fiona Huggard, Kaylee Ewer, Austin Curler and Olivia Johnson. In back, from left, Cayden Curler, Josh Edwards, Addie Gabay, Ruby McCormick, Katelyn Kurth, Emmet Knudson and Sailor Madsen.

