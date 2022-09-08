ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?

Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A high-octane action classic renews hostilities on the streaming Top 10

As one of the genre’s most enduring icons, Sylvester Stallone has starred in his fair share of classics. While 1993’s Demolition Man may not be his highest-grossing or most critically acclaimed shoot ’em up, for a lot of fans it remains their personal favorite from the musclebound legend’s long and illustrious career of kicking ass.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters

Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored

All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’

Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer

In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
MOVIES
TVLine

Monarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret — Grade It!

Fox kicked off a country music game of thrones on Sunday with a sneak peek at the premiere of Monarch, a twisted family drama where the only thing bigger than the hair… are the secrets. Episode 1 introduces viewers to the Romans, the self-described “first family of country music,” led by egomaniac Dottie (Susan Sarandon) and her husband Albie (Trace Adkins), who’s basically the human equivalent of a dirt road. On the surface, Dottie and Albie have the perfect life, assuming you look past her terminal cancer diagnosis, his history of cheating, and the fractured relationships they’ve cultivated with their understandably...
TV SERIES

