Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?
Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23
The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
The movie that sent its franchise from obsolete to elite blows up on streaming
Given that the 10th installment lands next year, it’s incredible to think that many people thought the Fast & Furious goose was cooked after third chapter Tokyo Drift ended up scoring the lowest box office and some of the worst reviews of the opening trio. Besides a Vin Diesel...
A high-octane action classic renews hostilities on the streaming Top 10
As one of the genre’s most enduring icons, Sylvester Stallone has starred in his fair share of classics. While 1993’s Demolition Man may not be his highest-grossing or most critically acclaimed shoot ’em up, for a lot of fans it remains their personal favorite from the musclebound legend’s long and illustrious career of kicking ass.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans remain furious that Gorr didn’t butcher enough gods
Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived on Disney Plus, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have taken it upon themselves to continue sh*tting on Taika Waititi’s cosmic caper, with any sort of reappraisal looking further and further away based on the continued negativity to have greeted the franchise’s 29th chapter.
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored
All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer
Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained
A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
‘Dumb and Dumber’ director teaming up with John Cena and Zac Efron for R-rated comedy
Is Cringe Comedy back, baby? Master of the genre Peter Farrelly, who alongside brother Bobby directed such comedy classics as Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and I, and Dumb and Dumber, seems to be returning to form and he’s bringing John Cena and Zac Efron along for the ride.
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’
Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.
LeVar Burton teases ‘five-episode arc’ in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3
LaVar Burton is teasing his forthcoming return to the world of Star Trek after more than 20 years with his upcoming appearance in Picard, specifically hyping up a “five-episode arc” by writer Terry Matalas. Burton made his remarks during a fan Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con...
Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer
In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
Monarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret — Grade It!
Fox kicked off a country music game of thrones on Sunday with a sneak peek at the premiere of Monarch, a twisted family drama where the only thing bigger than the hair… are the secrets. Episode 1 introduces viewers to the Romans, the self-described “first family of country music,” led by egomaniac Dottie (Susan Sarandon) and her husband Albie (Trace Adkins), who’s basically the human equivalent of a dirt road. On the surface, Dottie and Albie have the perfect life, assuming you look past her terminal cancer diagnosis, his history of cheating, and the fractured relationships they’ve cultivated with their understandably...
‘Captain America 4’ director explains what sets it apart from the Steve Rogers trilogy
Chris Hemsworth may have become the first actor to headline four solo Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, but in terms of characters, he’ll be joined by a certain star-spangled Avengers when Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024. Chris Evans’ three outings as Steve Rogers were...
