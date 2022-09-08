ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’

Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.
Add to the list of Larry David’s multitude of talents: life saver

In addition to curbing our enthusiasm, Larry David once curbed a death sentence. While filming said comedy show in 2003, David walked past a man who would be faced with execution for a murder he didn’t commit. That footage led to his exoneration. However, like the insensitive characters on his famous TV shows, David’s good deed was completely unintentional. Here’s how our favorite comedian/curmudgeon accidentally saved a life in a twisted plot straight out of Curb Your Enthusiasm — only it actually happened.
Kanye West just used the Queen’s death as inspiration to end all his feuds

Kanye West recently resumed his shenanigans on Instagram, seemingly empowered by his ex Kim Kardashian ending her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson, for some reason, even though he basically got what he wanted. (Although he still doesn’t have Kim back, and likely never will.) But that was the old...
