Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Fast Company

15 ways for bootstrapped startups to reward top performers

For a bootstrapped startup, giving monetary rewards to show appreciation to stand-out employees might not be possible in the very beginning. But there are other kinds of rewards and ways of recognizing hard work that experts have found make a larger impact than money. From shout-outs in all-hands meetings to...
CBS Sacramento

A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.At 161,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is the nickname for 30 Doradus, the "largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.Resembling a burrowing tarantula's home line with its silk, it houses the hottest and most massive stars known to astronomers, according to NASA.The Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Camera, also called NIRCam, has helped researchers see the region "in a new light,...
Fast Company

Drinking water is becoming more scarce. Is desalination the solution?

Clean freshwater is critical for sustaining human life. However, 1.1 billion people lack access to it worldwide. Desalination represents an increasingly popular way of addressing this. Desalination is the process of extracting salt from saline water to make it drinkable. There are two main types of desalination. In the first–called...
Fast Company

What Apple and Amazon suddenly have in common

Beneath its cheery veneer, Apple’s iPhone 14 keynote was unusually dark. From the outset, the company seemed to be warning users that danger lurks everywhere. Its opening Apple Watch montage had users personally thanking Tim Cook for saving them from an array of freak accidents—including a plane crash and a potential bear attack—and was followed soon after by an in-depth discussion of how the new Apple Watch Series 8 can detect car crashes.
Fast Company

How tech companies are removing bias and equipping DEI initiatives

Technology and finance companies have not been known for their diversity. According to Pew Research center, STEM fields show a slow progression toward greater diversity, lagging behind other industries. While many companies (across industries) have made DEI a priority, few have understood the rigorous changes that must happen in order...
Fast Company

Are you on vacation—or in a retail showroom?

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. For years, brands have grappled with a core retail question: When is it better to connect with consumers online or offer a brick-and-mortar store experience? Perhaps there’s a third answer. What if, instead of having consumers browse either store shelves or websites, you could get consumers to spend time actually living with products and brands of potential interest?
TheStreet

United Airlines Makes Investment That Could Revolutionize Travel

Nearly every major industry is facing public pressure to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint, and the airline industry is no exception. The commercial aviation industry is reported to be responsible for nearly 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. In response, the industry has vowed to find ways to offset and reduce its carbon use, and those steps include making their planes more fuel efficient, making their routes more efficient and retiring gas-guzzling older models.
Vice

Scientists Find Surprising Cause of Devastating Mass Extinctions

About 183 million years ago, Earth was rocked by apocalyptic volcanic eruptions that belched greenhouse gasses into the skies and triggered widespread extinctions around the world. The exact origins of this tumultuous era, which is known as the Early Toarcian oceanic anoxic event (T-OAE), have been shrouded in mystery for...
Fast Company

A new satellite brighter than any star could ruin the night sky

We are about to get a new star, one that could outshine every other object in the night sky except the moon: a giant internet satellite the size of a typical New York studio apartment so that regular cellphones can access the internet from space. Just a few years ago,...
Fast Company

This amazing coffee ball is like a Keurig pod without the pod

I hate coffee pods for two main reasons: the taste and the single-serving plastic containers—the latter of which are an awful lot of waste just to make people’s lives marginally more convenient and their souls infinitely more miserable. Fortunately, someone seems to have solved Keurig’s waste problem with...
Space.com

NASA's asteroid-slamming DART spacecraft catches 1st look at target (photo)

That's no moon. That's a moonlet. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft just beamed back the first image of its target, the moonlet Dimorphos, as well as its body it orbits, the asteroid Didymos. DART is a planetary defense test mission designed to impact the moonlet to alter its trajectory around Didymos. If proven effective, this spacecraft design could potentially be scaled up to deflect an Earth-bound asteroid. (Didymos and Dimorphos pose no threat to Earth — they are a test site for the kinetic impact technology.)
