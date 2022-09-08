ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Birth Announcements, Sept. 10

Amy Schulkey of North Platte is the mother of a son, Jaxson William, born Sept. 2, 2022, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Ryan and Jennifer Schulkey of Fremont, and Harold and Beth Daniels of Butler, Missouri. Great-grandparents are Randall and Patti Paxton. AARON JAY SCHMIDT. Elizabeth Moeller and Logan Schmidt...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work

Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site. The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two taken to hospital after crash Friday evening in North Platte

Two people were transported to Great Plains Health after a collision about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Jeffers streets in North Platte. Police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund said a white pickup southbound on Jeffers went through a red light and struck a red sedan that was eastbound on Ninth. The truck then struck a northbound white sedan and stopped, he said.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dr. Kim Baxter hopes to continue philanthropy in retirement

Beloved and respected community leader Dr. Kim Baxter closes out an era that spanned 42 years at the end of September. An optometrist at Complete EyeCare Associations, Baxter said the journey has been fulfilling and he has been blessed to serve the North Platte area community. “I have immense gratitude...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Volkmer gets nod from Ricketts to fill vacancy on Judicial District bench

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer on Friday afternoon to fill a vacancy on the 11th Judicial District bench. Volkmer and attorney Chawnta Durham were the finalists forwarded by the judicial commission in the mid-August for consideration to fill the judgeship that became vacant with Richard Birch’s retirement at the end of May.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte sanitation department instituting changes to collection policy

The City of North Platte sanitation department is instituting some changes in an effort to keep reasonable collection rates. The changes, per city ordinance, were announced on Friday:. All household waste and yard waste shall be placed in the proper city provided receptacles. All lids must be allowed to close...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council quickly passes 2022-23 city budget

City Council members adopted North Platte’s $184.7 million 2022-23 city budget without changes Thursday during a quick special meeting. The council also passed five related budget items during the 15-minute session, including inflation-triggered electric, water and sewer rate increases of 3.65% apiece. No members of the public spoke at...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Curtis teacher earns ag mechanics certification

Dan Stehlik, agriculture mechanics instructor at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, received a professional development certificate after a weeklong “Technical Applications in Agriculture” institute. Stehlik was one of 33 educators from 13 states attending the TAA institute held at Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minnesota. The...
CURTIS, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Union leaders want 'quality of life' addressed in contract negotiations

The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council brought union representatives to North Platte for its annual picnic at the Lincoln County Ag Society building on Saturday. A number of local railroad union members filtered in to the event and heard from various speakers who addressed the ongoing negotiations with the Association of American Railroads.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

