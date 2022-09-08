Read full article on original website
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
Huawei Mate 50E smartphone gets official
Huawei has added a new smartphone to their range, the Huawei Mate 50E and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor. The device comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, although the exact RAM that the handset features has not been revealed as yet.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled
We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
New Apple AirPods Pro get official
Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
These popular security cameras are solar-powered — and they're $140 off at Amazon, today only
Home security systems are a great way to protect your home, but they often require regular battery changes or a nearby outlet to keep your cameras running in peak condition. Well, heads up: Just for today, Amazon has slashed the price of the popular solar-powered Dekco Wireless Security Cameras by a jaw-dropping $140, so you can snag security cameras that are fueled by the sun.
YouTube Player for Education unveiled
Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments. This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more. Next year, qualified creators can begin...
Apple Watch Ultra repairs will cost $499
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a lot than the standard Apple Watch, if you need to repair one, it will cost you $499 if you do not have Apple care. The $499 fee will apply if you need repairs to the titanium case, the buttons, sensors, display, or any other components excluding the battery. If you need the battery replaced, then Apple will charge $99 for this.
Deals: Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week. The Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.95 and it comes with some great features. Go long...
Deals: Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech
We have a great deal on the Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech is available in our deals store for $109.95 and it comes with some great features. Your new backpack is also your new...
Apple Watch Series 8 features new temp sensor, ECG, crash detection and more
As well as launching its new rugged smartwatch in the form of the Ultra, Apple also launched its new Watch Series 8 range of smart wearables. The new Series 8 watches are now available to preorder from today and will be available to purchase in stores from Friday, September 16 th 2022 and is priced from 4419 in the United Kingdom $399 throughout the United States.
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
