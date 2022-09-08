The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO