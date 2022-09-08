Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022
Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
Vixen Body Art now open on West Parker Road in Plano
Vixen Body Art opened on West Parker Road in Plano in August. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Vixen Body Art celebrated its grand opening Aug. 13 at 3198 W. Parker Road, Ste. 3109, Plano. The female-owned and -operated business offers tattoos; piercings; cosmetic and permanent makeup tattoos; tooth gems; and eyelash extensions as well as a retail store. 469-782-1515. www.vixenbodyart.com.
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Portillo's to host Texas pop-ups ahead of first restaurant opening in state
The Beef Bus is pulling into North Texas ahead of the Chicago chain's first brick-and-mortar location in the Lone Star State.
starlocalmedia.com
Live music events and more are featured in our 5 things to do in Frisco during the week of Sept. 12.
Here are five things to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 12.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
Crisp & Green Southlake celebrates grand opening
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand opening at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. To celebrate the opening, Crisp & Green is hosting events throughout the week, including a fitness class with The Bar Method at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and a fitness class with Spenga at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The first 100 customers on Sept. 11 will receive a free tumbler cup with purchase, a press release stated. Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant with salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls and more. 817-809-8699. https://crispandgreen.com.
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco
The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
10 Faith-Based Nonprofits Making A Difference
These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs.
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency moves to new location in North Plano
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Alpha Omega Insurance Agency opened June 20 in north Plano at 9925 Gillespie Drive, Ste. 1100, after previously operating in the central area of the city since 2005. The agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more, as well as commercial insurance services, including workers compensation, group health plans, liability insurance and more. 972-964-8397. www.alphaomegainsurance.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0