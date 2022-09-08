ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Comments / 2

Related
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Kingston, WA
City
Port Ludlow, WA
State
Washington State
City
Poulsbo, WA
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Western Washington#Komo#Komo News
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KHQ Right Now

Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long

Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Local residents not taking heed to evacuation orders

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hundreds of people have been urged to leave their homes from Skykomish to Index as the Bolt Creek Fire has now grown to 7,600 acres, yet officials say more than half are staying put despite the evacuation orders. One camper on Sunday described how he escaped...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

No school on Monday for SPS

SEATTLE, Wash. — There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 12 for all grades, including pre-school and kindergarten. A message was sent to families and staff this afternoon. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. Both sides continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy