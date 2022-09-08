Read full article on original website
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 — or leave now — evacuation has been issued for residents from Skykomish to Index, north of Highway 2,...
KOMO News
US 2 in Skykomish expected to be closed through weekend due to wildfire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. -- The Red Cross opened a shelter Saturday evening for people forced to evacuate due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish. US 2 is expected to be closed through the weekend due to the wildfire. The shelter is at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Donations...
FOX 28 Spokane
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
KHQ Right Now
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long
Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
Smoke moves into Western Washington with poor air quality expected to persist into weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfires to the north and east are bringing smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend. Fires are burning in the North Cascades, British Columbia, Southwest Washington, and Eastern Washington. Warm...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
KOMO News
Local residents not taking heed to evacuation orders
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hundreds of people have been urged to leave their homes from Skykomish to Index as the Bolt Creek Fire has now grown to 7,600 acres, yet officials say more than half are staying put despite the evacuation orders. One camper on Sunday described how he escaped...
KOMO News
No school on Monday for SPS
SEATTLE, Wash. — There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 12 for all grades, including pre-school and kindergarten. A message was sent to families and staff this afternoon. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. Both sides continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.
