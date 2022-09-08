PlayStation’s Jim Ryan Miffed by Microsoft’s Proposal To Not Push the Exclusive Tag on Call of Duty for Three Years

Read full article on original website
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
IGN
What Should PlayStation Do After Call of Duty Is Gone?
There have been a lot of conversations recently over the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason, as it's regularly one of the best-selling games every year. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision and the recent discussions of possible exclusivity for Call of Duty in the future, we thought it would be a good time to ask -- what should Playstation do after Call of Duty is gone?
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement
Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
Amazon and Tencent's Lord of the Rings MMO was scrapped because "we're too big as companies"
The two global conglomerates just couldn't get along
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss
Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
IGN
What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series
After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
itechpost.com
PlayStation CEO Finds Xbox’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate,’ Cites Reduced Player Experience
The fate of the next Call of Duty games being playable on PlayStation consoles is at a knife's edge. PS CEO Jim Ryan recently called out the offer of his counterpart at Xbox, Phil Spencer, saying it is "inadequate" for the PlayStation community. The offer follows Microsoft's plan to acquire...
IGN
Ubisoft Forward: Assassins Creed Infinity, Codename Red and Codename Hexe Announced
At Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase, the company officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new platform and hub for the AC games. Two games were also revealed that would be part of Infinity, one set in feudal Japan and the other being a very different type of game in the series.
laptopmag.com
PlayStation wants more than three years of Call of Duty on PS5
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent ripples throughout the gaming industry. While the company hasn't been fully purchased yet (it's still under investigation), the deal officially going through would impact plenty of publishers, PlayStation being one of them. Jim Ryan claims that Microsoft's offer to keep Call of Duty...
IGN
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Review
SteelSeries’ revamped Arctis Nova line has built upon the already fantastic foundation laid before it, while doubling down on sound quality and features people actually care about. The Arctis Nova 1 headset is no different; it’s a low-frills experience that puts audio quality front and center and wraps it all up in a comfortable design that you can enjoy for hours on end.
technewstoday.com
How to Hide Games on PS4 and PS5? Detailed Guide
You can let your friends game what you’re playing and the games you have in your Library on PlayStation consoles. Or, for the sake of privacy, you can hide games on PS4 and PS5. The process will hide the games in your Library, but it won’t affect your profile....
Disney Makes a Bold Move to Knock Off Nintendo's Biggest Franchise
Walt Disney (DIS) has very few rivals when it comes to families. The company offers a brand of entertainment that generally spans all ages. That's part of what has made the Disney+ streaming service so popular, and it's a major driver for its theme parks. Disney World and Disneyland attract...
IGN
Trackmania Is Headed to Consoles, With Cross-Platform Play and Cross-Progression
Ubisoft's Trackmania is on its way to consoles at last in early 2023, and it will include cross-play and cross-progression with its existing PC rendition. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we learned that Trackmania will be coming to Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna early next year. It'll be day one on Ubisoft+.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
