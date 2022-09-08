Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Center City boosts safety efforts as office workers, visitors return
Center City continues to bounce back from the pandemic. The numbers of visitors and office workers returning are increasing, and public safety programs are being expanded to help support the district’s recovery efforts.
NBC Philadelphia
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area with New Residents
Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
billypenn.com
Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain
Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
billypenn.com
Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments
Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
716ers owner Hassan Shaheed plans to build generational wealth with food truck
Hassan Shaheed is the owner of the 716ers food truck which specializes in Buffalo, New York-style cuisine such as authentic Buffalo wings, steak hoagies and chicken fingers. Shaheed spoke with rolling out about the inspiration for the food truck and the importance of generational wealth. What inspired you to open...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed significant construction progress at a 13-story, 382-unit mixed-use high-rise at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Bower Lewis Thrower Architects (aka BLT Architects) and developed by RREI LLC, the 153-foot-tall structure will offer 60,810 square feet of retail, providing a significant anchor for the long-desolate yet rapidly up-and-coming southern section of Northern Liberties.
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Amazon Fresh Opens Suburban Philadelphia Store: Here's How It Works
Pennsylvania's second Amazon Fresh store has opened its doors in Broomall, but it's the first in the state to offer no checkout lines. The 40,000 square foot store at 2924 Springfield Rd. opened Thursday, Sept. 8, aiming to offer residents low-priced goods and a convenient shopping experience. Amazon's "Just Walk...
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Lane of Broad Street will close for more than a year in South Philly
Beginning Monday, a SEPTA improvement project will shut down part of Broad Street in South Philadelphia for about a year and a half. SEPTA said it will be making improvements to the Tasker-Morris Subway Station.
3 Philly restaurants among ‘best new’ of 2022: Bon Appétit
Look no further than Bon Appétit’s “50 Best New Restaurants” list for 2022, which names a total of three joints that opened up in Philadelphia. SIMILAR STORIES: 11 iconic central Pa. restaurants that have stood the test of time | Mimi’s picks. Bon Appétit scoured...
SEPTA improvement project will shut down portion of Broad Street in South Philly for over a year
A SEPTA improvement project will shut down one lane of northbound Broad Street between Morris and Tasker streets starting Monday.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
