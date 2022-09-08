ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Big Apple Seeding Philly Area with New Residents

Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain

Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments

Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed significant construction progress at a 13-story, 382-unit mixed-use high-rise at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Bower Lewis Thrower Architects (aka BLT Architects) and developed by RREI LLC, the 153-foot-tall structure will offer 60,810 square feet of retail, providing a significant anchor for the long-desolate yet rapidly up-and-coming southern section of Northern Liberties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street

Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report

A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

