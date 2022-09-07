Read full article on original website
Related
GoPSUsports.com
No. 8 Penn State Downs No. 12 St. Joseph’s for Thrilling 2-1 Road Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 9, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (3-1, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, used a fourth-period goal from Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.) to grab a road win at No. 12 St. Joseph's (2-2) in a Keystone State non-conference game. Wallis scored with just under 9:00 to play to spark Penn State to a 2-1 victory in Philadelphia.
GoPSUsports.com
Big Ten Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball schedule is now complete as the Big Ten Conference released the full 20-game slate of league games Thursday that includes nine conference matchups inside the Bryce Jordan Center and a "home" date at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Competes in XC Home-Opening Meet
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams began their 2022 home schedule by competing in their first of three meets in Happy Valley, the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, Friday morning, Sept. 9, at the Penn State Golf Courses. The women's team placed...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11 Penn State Extinguishes Flames, 2-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Cori Dyke's first career goal became one to remember as the senior midfielder scored the game-winner against Liberty, lifting No. 11 Penn State to a 2-1 victory on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Dyke scored in the 82nd minute off a corner kick by senior+...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Women's Volleyball Set for B1G/Pac-12 Challenge in Minneapolis
MINNESOTA, Minn. - The No. 20 Penn State women's volleyball team hopes to keep its winning streak alive against two ranked opponents at the Big Ten/ Pac-12 Challenge in Minnesota this weekend. The Nittany Lions open the event Friday at 6 p.m. (ET) with a match against No. 11 Stanford. They close the event against No. 18 Oregon Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (ET).
GoPSUsports.com
Game Day: Penn State Welcomes Ohio to Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Football welcomes Ohio to Beaver Stadium on Saturday at noon. The contest will air on ABC with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) on the call. Fans are encouraged to visit Game Day Central for all information as it...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Set to Host Princeton, Defending Ivy League Champions
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State will host Princeton, the 2021 Ivy League Champions, this Friday, when they look to remain undefeated at home. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten +. GAME INFORMATION. vs. Princeton. Date: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022...
GoPSUsports.com
Improvements and Updates in Store for Beaver Stadium in 2022
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With the return to Beaver Stadium approaching, fans will see a variety of game day improvements during their visit to a Penn State Football game in 2022. Most notably, Gate C has been expanded to ease the entry process on the northwest side of Beaver...
Comments / 0