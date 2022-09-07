MINNESOTA, Minn. - The No. 20 Penn State women's volleyball team hopes to keep its winning streak alive against two ranked opponents at the Big Ten/ Pac-12 Challenge in Minnesota this weekend. The Nittany Lions open the event Friday at 6 p.m. (ET) with a match against No. 11 Stanford. They close the event against No. 18 Oregon Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (ET).

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO