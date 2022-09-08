Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
'It is racist': International District community members push back on planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown International District hosted an informational meeting about a homeless shelter expansion on Thursday at Hing Hay Park. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. The county council...
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
q13fox.com
FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish. FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
gigharbornow.org
State, county both plan culvert removal to clear way for Purdy Creek fish
Salmon don’t care whose culvert is blocking them. All they want is to swim upstream to spawn. But Pierce County and the state, each responsible for multiple barriers on Purdy Creek, must collaborate to give the largest number of fish the widest access to the 6.5-mile stream. State Department...
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
police1.com
Social media post by Wash. police about relaxed drug laws ignites debate
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department turned to Facebook Sept. 1 to show the public a situation they encountered where two suspects appeared to be passed out in a car after smoking fentanyl. "We really just want to let people know that this is not only...
thestand.org
Strike updates | Emergency ending | $31M for Laxman | 4 insane boys
► From KOMO — Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a third day as teachers strike marches on — As they did on Thursday, teachers plan to picket again Friday around Seattle as contract negotiations continue between the union and the district. The Stand (Sept. 8) — 6,000...
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents west of Index told to disregard incorrect evacuation alert amid Bolt Creek fire
INDEX, Wash. — Residents in multiple communities west of Index received an incorrect wildfire emergency evacuation alert on their phones Saturday causing confusion as the Bolt Creek fire continues to burn. Residents in communities including Duvall, Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for...
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department ‘screwed’ as ‘catastrophic’ losses continue
As the city of Seattle is experiencing historically high crime, its police department continues to dwindle and recruitment efforts are failing. One former King County Sheriff puts it bluntly: “we’re screwed.”. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) lost six officers in August, according to a police source, bringing the...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
valleyrecord.com
Fatal police shooting, illegal steroids, deadly trench collapse | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a fatal police shooting in Federal Way; a standoff with police in Kirkland; a fatal trench collapse at a Renton construction site; and Kirkland police investigate an illegal steroid operation. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the...
Comments / 0