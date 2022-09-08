Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. Rescue crews were...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished. Most of us recall where we were and what we were doing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the news reports grimly announcing that a plane — American Airlines...
Titusville Herald
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Board right to demand clarity from abortion proposal. Incorrect spacing between words prompted a deadlocked vote from the Board of State Canvassers last week regarding the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal, which would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine broad abortion rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of...
Comments / 0