Mccracken County, KY

Titusville Herald

Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. Rescue crews were...
ANDERSON, SC
Titusville Herald

State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
AGRICULTURE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Board right to demand clarity from abortion proposal. Incorrect spacing between words prompted a deadlocked vote from the Board of State Canvassers last week regarding the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal, which would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine broad abortion rights.
MICHIGAN STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished. Most of us recall where we were and what we were doing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the news reports grimly announcing that a plane — American Airlines...
OHIO STATE
Titusville Herald

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of...
ARIZONA STATE
Titusville Herald

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

TEM_Saydee 9 run (Bell kick), :24. LAF_M.Gilbert 5 pass from Schuster (Trestik kick), 10:59. TEM_J.Smith 17 pass from Warner (Bell kick), 10:12. RUSHING_Lafayette, Curtis 11-24, Sutton 4-4, N.Adams 3-3, Schuster 15-1, (Team) 1-0, Conyers 5-(minus 5). Temple, Hubbard 10-59, Saydee 11-55, Norwood 10-27, Sanders 2-9, D.Mathis 5-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
LAFAYETTE, GA

