ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions

Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Invest in 2022

McKinsey & Co. recently released a report claiming that the metaverse could have a market cap of more than $5 trillion by 2030. With the shift towards web 3.0 and metaverse-based projects, in this guide we take a closer look at the 7 best metaverse crypto coins to invest in this year.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

What Bitcoin Needs To Regain Its Higher Marks, Analyst Explains

The crypto market crash started from the Feds and its fight against inflation. The announcement to increase interest rates caused a panic that created doubts in the minds of crypto investors. As the Federal Reserve implemented the plan, the overall financial markets, including crypto, plunged. Another factor that helped push...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Lbank#Twitter Spaces#Launchpad Moonshots#Pakistani
NEWSBTC

Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?

The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

7 Best Altcoins To Watch and Invest in During Presale 2022

One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets. This guide will...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

8 Best Crypto on Reddit to Buy and Explore in 2022

When it comes to investing, looking for the best crypto to buy right now Reddit can be a solid strategy. Throughout this guide, we’ll take a look at eight of the best crypto to buy right now Reddit and provide a guide detailing how to purchase our top choice. Let’s begin.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Orderbook Shows Resistance At $21,500, Will BTC Retrace?

The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. At the time...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022

Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Now Forms A “Buy” Signal

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio is now showing a green signal that has proved to be profitable for the crypto several times in the last two years. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Shock Momentum Forms “Buy” Signal. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40

Solana has made a name for itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space over the last few years. Its growth has seen it become one of the largest contenders for the leading smart contract network Ethereum, as it presents faster and cheaper transaction options. Its transaction count had quickly multiplied in light of this, and now, the cryptocurrency has neared another important milestone.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade

There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress. BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade. BNB price up by 2.04%
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Join The Big Eyes Coin Community For A Chance To Win The 250k Giveaway!

Meme coins have always been a niche in the crypto market, as they divert from the traditional marketing schemes blockchain networks such as Bitcoin use. Their existence is to provide a light-hearted, and satirical sector to crypto. Due to meme currencies mainly being controlled and managed by their token holders, incorporating the notion of internet memes into the realm of crypto allows distributors and purchasers to feel more connected to a community.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy