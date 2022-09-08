ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teach the children well: NYC public school educators have their work cut out

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
First order of business for parents on this first day of school: Take a picture of your cute or formerly cute youngster. Second: Say thanks to the teacher, who’s understandably exhausted after two years upended by COVID-19. Third: Stay engaged, because this is a crucial year in which Mayor Adams and Chancellor David Banks are implementing big changes to how kids learn. Painful academic losses sustained during the pandemic will either be reversed or cemented.

In 2019-20, 1 million kids were enrolled in the city’s public schools. That slipped to 920,000 in 2021-22 and is expected to slide further this year .

A well-functioning school system serves all kinds of families, helping children who are struggling to keep up while challenging those who are ahead of the curve. For far too long, the city’s schools have failed too many on both counts. Banks and Adams aim to offer more alternatives and more rigorous education to all. That’s easy to say in a speech, hard to execute in practice.

Correctly at the core of their overhaul is a new approach to literacy instruction. In 2019, more than half of all third through eighth graders citywide — and nearly two-thirds of Black and Hispanic students in those grades — weren’t proficient in reading. To change that , teachers will place a heavier emphasis on phonics , especially in the early grades. All students will be screened for dyslexia , a brilliant initiative with the potential to rescue hundreds of thousands from educational neglect.

Other must-dos are expanding gifted and talented programs to every neighborhood, which is already on the Adams-Banks agenda; continuing to diversify classrooms , a key to upward mobility; ensuring schools are safe at a time when violence continues rising citywide; guarding against a COVID resurgence (and polio too ); and helping young people with exacerbating mental health maladies .

Lately, headlines have been consumed by battles over how much more funding a system with shrinking enrollment will get, and how low class size caps should be. The quality and rigor of instruction — reading, math, science, art and the rest — matters most.

