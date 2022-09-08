ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1

By Alex Butler
 3 days ago
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Jackson is my top overall quarterback this week. The Baltimore Ravens star will be served a tasty matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Hurts, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes also are in my Top 5 this week.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is my top fantasy football quarterback for Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Lamar Jackson

Jackson, one of the most dynamic offensive weapons to ever play in the NFL, will put those abilities on full display Sunday afternoon when the Jets host the Ravens at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. Jackson averaged about 240 passing yards and 64 rushing yards per game last season. I expect him to total at least 375 total yards in this matchup, with three touchdowns.

He is my top option for Week 1.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Detroit. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sits at No. 3 in my Week 1 rankings. Hurts, who also is the No. 3 quarterback in my pre-draft rankings, is another dynamic playmaker who piles up fantasy points with his legs and arm on a weekly basis.

This week, the Eagles will battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Hurts threw for just 103 yards, but ran for 71 yards in a 44-6 Eagles win over the Lions in 2021. I expect a similar blowout, with much more passing success from the Eagles quarterback.

Look for Hurts to connect with new weapon A.J. Brown, second-year wide receiver Devonta Smith and the Eagles' other pass-catchers to total at least 250 passing yards in this matchup. He also should surpass 300 total yards and find the end zone two or three times.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cincinnati. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the No. 2 option in my season-long rankings, but comes in at No. 5 in my Week 1 rankings.

Like Hurts, Burrow is surrounded by capable weapons in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and other pass-catchers. Burrow doesn't add a ton of value as a runner, but should do enough with his arm to result in elite QB1 production this week and for the rest of the season.

The Bengals will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener. Burrow failed to surpass 200 passing yards in his two matchups last season against the Steelers, but he accounted for at least two touchdowns in those games.

I expect the Bengals' upgraded offensive line to pay dividends out of the gate, providing more time for the star passer to carve up this secondary. Look for Burrow to throw at least two passing touchdowns and to total close to 300 passing yards.

Burrow should stay in your lineup this season, regardless of matchup.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is my No. 6 option this week. Murray is similar to Jackson and Hurts in that he provides value as a runner in addition to his passing prowess.

This week, the Cardinals will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. I expect this game to be a shootout, with Murray running and passing all over this beatable defense.

Look for at least 350 total yards and multiple touchdowns from the Cardinals star as he tries to keep pace with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is inside the Top 10 of my Week 1 fantasy rankings. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints veteran Jameis Winston likely wasn't an early pick in your league's draft, but he is worth a start in Week 1 if you don't have another play in the Top 10 of my rankings.

The Saints added offensive weaponry in the off-season, including rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, veteran pass catcher Jarvis Landry and others. They also welcome back two-time All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas.

That arsenal and a tasty Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons put Winston inside the Top 10 of my quarterback rankings.

The Falcons were one of the most generous defense last season when it came to allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks, surrendering the second-most to the position.

Winston has a great shot to eclipse 250 passing yards. He also could find the end zone multiple times.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Trevor Lawrence

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a breakout candidate this season and will get a great chance to start the campaign hot Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks lats season, including a league-high 34 touchdown passes -- an average of two per game.

Like several other NFL teams, the Jaguars spent big this off-season on offensive upgrades. They also welcome back dynamic running back Travis Etienne, who missed all of his 2021 rookie campaign due to injury.

Look for Lawrence to use those weapons properly right away. I expect the Jaguars passer to total at least 200 passing yards and to find the end zone multiple times Sunday in Landover, Md. He also should provide value with his legs.

Lawrence is my No. 13 fantasy quarterback for Week 1.

Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at NYJ

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at SEA

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at LAR

10. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints at ATL

11. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at MIN

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

14. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

17. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

18. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

19. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

20. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at TEN

