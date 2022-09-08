ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Music listings: Sept. 9-15

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Allie Sawicki: 6 p.m.; Sept. 12; Canvas, 13615 Sachs Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Ancient Sun: 10:30 p.m.; Sept. 11; Tanqueray’s, 100 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Andy Montanez: 9 p.m.; Sept. 15; Mango’s Tropical Cafe, 8126 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Battle of the Bands 5K 2022: The Beat Brothers Band performing with Rob on the drums. 7 a.m.; Sept. 10; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry; bandsintown.com

BBCF — Music from the Silver Screen: The BBCF will be performing as part of the St. Luke’s Concert series. 7 p.m.; Sept. 9; St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road426 in Oviedo; bandsintown.com

Bothering the Band: Live podcast featuring musicians and comedians. This event is 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Sept. 14; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $10; bandsintown.com

British Invasion, Beatles Tribute: The British Invasion at Epcot has completed the longest continuously running Beatles show on record, 14 years, with four world-class musicians. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave. in Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com

Broncho: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 12; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Bug Hunter: In a secret indoor venue within 10 minutes of Universal Studios Resort. Ticket holders will be given the address 24 hours before the show. 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 13; bandsintown.com

Built to Spill: 7 p.m.; Sept. 13; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Butler: 9 p.m.; Sept. 10; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Calling Crystal: 1:15 p.m.; Sept. 9, 13; Disney Springs, 1486 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

The Callous Daoboys: 6 p.m.; Sept. 12; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Candy: 7 p.m.; Sept. 13; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Castle en the Air: Presented by Virtually Unknown Entertainment. Now entering the dream realm... 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Central Station Rooftop, 480 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; virtually-unknown-entertainment.ticketleap.com

Cat Ridgeway: Join us for Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, sangria and lager. Solo acoustic set 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 11 a.m.; Sept. 11; Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, 2603 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

The Chili Poppers: 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Tin Roof Orlando, 8371 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Cooper Concert Series 2022: Enjoy a wide variety of music from talented acts in our monthly Cooper Concert Series. This free concert is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 15; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; free; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Couples Therapy: Planning for Burial, Couples Therapy and Midi Memory. 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Cults: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive in Orlando

Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 5 p.m.; Sept. 9; University of Central Florida, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Dial Drive: This event is 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Sept. 10; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; Free; bandsintown.com

Diamond Dixie: Acoustic set. 3:30 p.m.; Sept. 11; Ole Red, 8417 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Distintos de Tierra Caliente: 9 p.m.; Sept. 10; Tequila Lounge Club, 7124 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Divas In Concert Reboot: “Divas In Concert” returns for its eighth year with the original divas in a ‘reboot’ performance. 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 11; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $75-$100; 407-339-3771; orlandoatplay.com

Ella and The Bossa Beat: 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal, 5601 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Emma’s Revolution Concert: Emma’s Revolution is the dynamic, award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O. 8 p.m.; Sept. 10; First Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E. Robinson St. in Orlando; $20-$27; 407-898-3621

Emo Nite: 9 p.m.; Sept. 15; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Enter Shikari: 6 p.m.; Sept. 9; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando

Faculty Recital (Erik Cole, clarinet): Event times and dates can change. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15; Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave. in Winter Park; go.activecalendar.com

Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando’s Underground: Between 1985 and 2001, the Orlando concert promoter Figurehead invigorated the musical landscape in Central Florida. 10 a.m.; Sept. 10-15; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 East Central Blvd. in Orlando; $6-$8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org

Foley and Hood : 8 p.m.; Sept. 10; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 116 E. 1st St. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Fortune Feimster: 8 p.m.; Sept. 10; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando

Ginko Balboa and special guests: 7 p.m.; Sept. 10; Shovelhead Lounge, 900 US-17 in Longwood; $10; bandsintown.com

Hatebreed, Black Label Society and Anthrax: 7 p.m.; Sept. 12; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Hippie Lounge: A listening party geared towards real-time feedback and education of artists, which is hosted by Nia Ashay, who is accompanied by producer Keith Andes, a powerhouse in the music industry. 8 p.m.; Sept. 14; Inner Space Orlando, 518 Douglas Ave. Unit 1230 in Altamonte Springs; $5; 321-350-5177; hippielounge.splashthat.com

I Come In Peace: 7 p.m.; Sept. 10; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

In-Between Series: The Downtown Arts District’s monthly music series features musicians who perform a range of classical to experimental music. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 12; 39 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $5; orlandoatplay.com

Intocable — Modus Operandi Tour 2022: 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $59-$109

Jay Valor Music: 9:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Ole Red, 8417 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Jessica Delacruz music: 2 p.m.; Sept. 10; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

John Nemeth: 7 p.m.; Sept. 15; The Alley, 114 S. Park Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Jowell and Randy: 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. in Orlando; $35.95-$365.50

Judy Collins: 8 p.m.; Sept. 15; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando

Kaivon, Juelz and Sumthin Sumthin: 8 p.m.; Sept. 10, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Kaleigh Baker: This event is 21 and older. 6 p.m.; Sept. 9; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free; bandsintown.com

The Killers: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 14; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. in Orlando; $21.25-$250; bandsintown.com

Kinda Punk But Not Really: This event is 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Sept. 13; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Kobalt 27: 8:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Larry Fulford: Free show with purchase. 8 p.m.; Sept. 15; Celery City Craft Beer Garden, 114 S. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Layla Brisbois: 10 a.m.; Sept. 11, Sept. 15; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Lil Baby: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. in Orlando; $45-$210; bandsintown.com

Live Hart: 4 p.m.; Sept. 11; Toll Road Brewing Company, 101 W. McKey St. in Ocoee; bandsintown.com

MAC Boys Entertainment presents Blues for an Alabama Sky: 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com

Malaa — Don Malaa Tour: 9 p.m.; Sept. 10; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Molly Hatchet: This event is 18 and older. 7 p.m.; Sept. 9; Ace Cafe Orlando, 100 W. Livingston St. in Orlando; $30-$60; bandsintown.com

Music in the Library, Shannon Rae: Seasoned vocalist Shannon Rae will perform adored classics from our past. Hear songs every generation will enjoy, you might even catch yourself singing along. 2 p.m.; Sept. 10; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info

PUP and The OBGMs: 7 p.m.; Sept. 14; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour: 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 15; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; $46.50-$695; campingworldstadium.com

Reed Foley: 7 p.m.; Sept. 9; Oviedo Brewing Company, 1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd. in Oviedo; bandsintown.com

Rob Hazen: Island-inspired, guitar-driven live music starting at 9 p.m.; Sept. 10; Bahama Breeze, 1251 W. Osceola Pkarkway in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Rolo Tomassi, Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys: This event is 18 and older. 7 p.m.; Sept. 12; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $15

Silent Planet: 6 p.m.; Sept. 14; HENAO Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Six Gun Sally and Molly Hatchet: Featuring special guest appearance by Bo Bice and Brian Cameron. 5 p.m.; Sept. 9; Ace Cafe Orlando, 100 W. Livingston St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Sunset Sessions featuring Eli and Fur: Sept. 10; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando

Toll Road Brewing: 6 p.m.; Sept. 9; Toll Road Brewing Company, 101 W McKey St. in Ocoee; bandsintown.com

Tommy Treadway: 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 14; Orange Lake Resort, 14201 E. Orange Lake Blvd. in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Ukulele Club: Bring your uke for intermediate to advanced group play. 5 p.m.; Sept. 13; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Blue Bamboo Jazz Festival: Three days of free concerts featuring artists from Blue Bamboo Music. 8 p.m.; Sept. 9-10; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Central Florida Jazz Society and Douglas Glicken present: “A Time for Jazz”: 3 p.m.; Sept. 11; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Sounds of Voices, Sounds of Strings: Join local writers as well as musicians from Central Florida Fingerstyle Guitar Group as they team up to present an exciting show for your entertainment. 2 p.m.; Sept. 10; Winter Park Library, 1052 Morse Blvd. in Winter Park; free; winterparklibrary.org

