Orlando, FL

Etc. listings: Sept. 9-15

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

COMEDY

Amy Schumer, Whore Tour: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $66.50-$126.50; bandsintown.com

Bothering the Band: Live podcast featuring musicians and comedians: This event is 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Sept. 14; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $10; bandsintown.com

Noises Off: Ladies and gentlemen, will you please take your seats. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9-11, 14-15; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; $25-$60; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

Say Goodnight, Gracie: New York’s East Village, 1976: Jerry an aspiring young actor, shares an apartment with Ginny, a secretary. 8 p.m.; Sept. 14; Theater On The Edge, 5542 Hansel Avenue; Orlando; $18-$34; 407-309-0106; theaterontheedge.org

Stand Up: A New Comedy Series: We could all use a good laugh this year, and Theater West End is just the place to let loose. 8 p.m.; Sept. 10; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $18-$22; theaterwestend.com

FOOD

EOCC Misters and Sisters Great Lunch Adventures: Join the East Orlando Chamber as we go on a creative culinary adventure throughout the East with our “Misters & Sisters Great Lunch Adventures.” 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 13; Orlando; eocc.chambermaster.com

Golden Hour: AVA MediterrAegean is the second Florida-based dining concept by the hospitality and lifestyle group, ‘Riviera Dining Group’, following their incredibly popular MILA in Miami. 5 p.m.; Sept. 12-15; AVA Mediterragean, 290 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-794-9896

Kids Hour at Orlando Cat Cafe: 4 p.m.; Sept. 14; 532 Cagan Park Ave. in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Orlando Burger Week: From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings — we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart, the hamburger. 12 a.m.; Sept. 14-15; Orlando; free; orlandoburgerweek.com

Winter Haven Sunday Brunch Tour: Eat, drink and discover mimosas, waffles, citrus ales and more. Explore downtown Winter Haven and its charming restaurants that celebrate brunch, drinks and, of course, history. 11:30 a.m.; Sept. 11; Downtown Winter Haven, 220 Ave. A W. in Winter Garden; $45-$95; winterhavenfoodtours.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Maitland Farmers Market: The Maitland Farmers Market is held every Sunday. Shop fresh produce and fruit, plants and flowers, crafts, food and more. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sept. 11; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane in Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com

FUNDRAISERS

Butterflies of Hope: Join us in Town Park for a fundraising event to support the Lupus Foundation. At this family event, there will be local vendors, bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth and raffle prizes. 9:30 a.m.; Sept. 10; Town Park, 3651 Avalon Park E. Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-658-6565

Divas in Concert Reboot: “Divas in Concert” returns for its eighth year with the original divas in a ‘reboot’ performance. 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 11; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $75-$100; 407-339-3771; orlandoatplay.com

Mutts and Martinis: Get gussied up in your finest, and join us for a formal night of dinner and dancing to benefit the special needs dogs of Lovey Loaves Rescue. Formal attire is encouraged. 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 10; Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $99-$999; 407-446-2635; loveyloaves.org

FILM

BBCF — Music from the Silver Screen: The BBCF will be performing as part of the St. Luke’s Concert series 7 p.m.; Sept. 9; St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road 426 in Oviedo; bandsintown.com

Labyrinth: Join us for Bowie Week, as we screen the best of David Bowie ahead of the new documentary “Moonage Daydream,” opening Sept. 23. 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 9-11, 14; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; enzian.org

The Room: Join us for a special evening of the hit cult classic “The Room” with Greg Sestero, star of the film and author of the critically-acclaimed tell-all “The Disaster Artist.” 9 p.m.; Sept. 15; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; 407-629-1088; enzian.org

FilmSlam at Orlando Museum of Art: Public screening event for independent filmmakers. 2 p.m.; Sept. 11; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $11; 407-734-1072; orlandoatplay.com

LITERARY ARTS

Cagan Book Club (Lab): 1 p.m.; Sept. 13; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Cooper Writer’s Group: 1 p.m.; Sept. 14; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Library Story Time: The story time is geared for ages 0-5, but all are welcome. 11 a.m.; Sept. 9; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Orlando Pen Show: Pen show featuring fountain pens and fine-writing instruments from yesteryear to present. Vintage, modern and custom-made pens and writing accessories. All manner of pens, inks and paper. 10 a.m.; Sept. 9-10; Florida Hotel and Conference Center at Florida Mall, 1500 Sand Lake Road in Orlando; $10-$50; 305-731-9630; orlandopenshow.com

Storytime at Minneola Schoolhouse Library: 11 a.m.; Sept. 9; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; free; fun4lakekids.com

Wee Story Time: Stories, finger plays, books, bubbles and toys. 11 a.m.; Sept. 13; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

FAMILY

The Best of ME: ME Dance, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, operates with the mission of introducing innovative ideas through dance to create growth in the Central Florida arts community. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive in Orlando; $35; 844-633-2632; eventbrite.com

Community Care Fair: 12-6 p.m.; Sept. 11; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; free; eventbrite.com

Flip Circus: From the Imagination of Circus Vazquez is born Flip Circus, a world-class show full of magic, fun and talent. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, 12-15; Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando; $45

Mr. Richard: 2 p.m.; Sept. 10; Foxtail Coffee Co., 2451 Howell Market Lane in Winter Park; free; 407-571-9413; mrrichard.net

KIDS

(A/B) Kids Adventure Club: Join for fun after-school activities. 3 p.m.; Sept. 14; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Art Adventures: Join us for a workshop that features a hands-on art activity in the studio followed by a visit to the gallery. 9:30 a.m.; Sept. 9; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $20; 407-896-4231; omart.org

Art in the Afternoon: Select Fridays, 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 9; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $25; omart.org

JCPenney Kids Zone: 11 a.m.; Sept. 10; 2345 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Time: 9 a.m.; Sept. 13, Sept. 15; Sky Zone Clermont, 2510 S. Highway 27, Clermont; 352-404-4134; fun4lakekids.com

Tween Crafternoon (ages 8-12): Bring a project you’re working on or help yourself to the supplies on the craft buffet table. 4 p.m.; Sept. 14; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Virtual: Cuisine Corner Junior: Lomo Saltado: Lomo Saltado is a stir-fried beef dish found all across Peru. Learn about the delicious fusion of Chinese and Peruvian cuisine as you follow along and immerse in the Hispanic culture. 4 p.m.; Sept. 15; Virtual Orange County Library System; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info

