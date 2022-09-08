ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance listings: Sept. 9-15

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

THEATER

Flip Circus: From the Imagination of Circus Vazquez is born Flip Circus, a world-class show. Full of magic, fun and talent. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Sept. 12-15; Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando; $45

Little Women the Musical: The Breakthrough Theatre Company presents the musical, “Little Women.” from Sept. 9-26; Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; $15-$25; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com

Musical Theatre Dance (3-8 grades): Broadway is bursting with all the greatest dance styles and you got the beat. 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 14; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; $260; 407-896-7365; orlandoatplay.com

Noises Off: Ladies and gentlemen, will you please take your seats. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9-11, 14-15; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; $25-$60; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

Say Goodnight, Gracie: New York’s East Village, 1976: Jerry, an aspiring young actor, shares an apartment with Ginny, a secretary. 8 p.m.; Sept. 14; Theater On The Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. in Orlando; $18-$34; 407-309-0106; theaterontheedge.org

DANCE

The Best of ME — Celebrating a decade with ME: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive in Orlando; $35; 844-633-2632; eventbrite.com

DJ BMF: This event is 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Sept. 9; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free; bandsintown.com

Drake vs Kanye Dance Night with DJ Mellowblendz: This event is 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Sept. 9; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $15

Funk Omakase featuring DJ Nigel John and guest DJs: This event is 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Sept. 15; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

The Shift Choreographers Showcase: The Shift showcases local professional dance companies and provides a preview of the upcoming season’s work. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9-10; Harriet’s Orlando Ballet Center, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive in Orlando; $20-$30; 305-707-1182; emotionsdance.org

Learn to Square Dance: The Hoedowners Pairs & Spares Square Dance Club is hosting an introductory square dance class. 3:45 p.m.; Sept. 11; Casselberry Recreation Center, 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry; free; 407-678-8058; hoedowners.net

