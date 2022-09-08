1 Critically Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarkesville (Clarksville, TN)
Official reports from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville state that the eastbound lanes at mile marker 14.4 had been closed off owing to a major injury collision between a semi and a four-door sedan. The [..]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0