ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

East County woman honored for decades of church music

By Christopher Keizur
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjUo4_0hmiLzbK00 Geraldine Randol, 90, received a service award for piano, vocal performances at her church, home

A 90-year-old woman with a talent for music received an award for her 14 years of service to a local church.

Geraldine Randol received the Distinguished Service Award from her pastor, Jamie Snodgrass, during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene, 3445 S.E. Hillyard Road.

"Geraldine has supported the ministry of the church through her ministry in music," Snodgrass said. "Not only has she faithfully played the piano for our worship services for 14 years, but has led special monthly sing-a-longs and most importantly spent hours in prayer daily for the church."

Randol moved into the Rockwood neighborhood in the mid-1940s, where her family attended the Gresham Assembly of God on Kelly Street. Even as a youngster she filled in at the church piano whenever there was a vacancy. Eventually that passion morphed into a full-time position as the church pianist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hmiLzbK00

She was also a vocalist, often singing duets with a young man, Richard Detherage, who would eventually become her husband in 1951. The newlyweds moved to Boring and transferred church membership to the Sandy Assembly of God.

After Detherage's death in 1985, Randol eventually remarried 18 years later. Her husband Herb Randol agreed to begin hosting monthly sing-a-longs in their Damascus home. Upon his death, those sing-a-longs moved to various local churches, before finding a home at Sandy Church of the Nazarene.

In April, the Sandy Church of the Nazarene merged with Springwater Church of the Nazarene in Gresham. At that time Randol took a step back from her heavy involvement with the church music scene.

"The Springwater church has many talented musicians, so taking a step back after the merger seemed natural," said Randol, who turned 90 last month.

But Randol not only got an award last month, but also an ongoing open invitation.

"The piano remains open to Geraldine whenever she'd like to play, or just provide some music before the start of the service," Snodgrass said.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Friends gather to honor a life well lived â€” Tim Shibahara

My View writer Bill Monroe celebrates the life and achievements of his friend and colleague Tim Shibahara. Both served on the Clackamas River Basin Council. On Aug. 28, my wife and I attended a memorial service for Tim Shibahara in Timber Park (Estacada). It was, I believe, the most well-attended memorial I recall, with approximately 700 souls from near and far sharing love, respect and admiration for a life so well-lived. I knew Tim when I was a chair and now member of the executive committee of the Clackamas River Basin Council. Friends, co-workers and neighbors stepped forward to commend...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Gresham, OR
Society
kptv.com

Columbia Gorge business owners brace for power loss

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) - Communities in the Columbia River Gorge are facing public safety power shut offs and some areas have already lost power. Others are still bracing for a possible shut off. Currently Portland General Electric customers in Corbett have lost power. Corbett Fire Station at 36930 East Historic...
CORBETT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Church Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Church Of The Nazarene#Pastor#Religion#The Springwater Church#The Sandy Assembly Of God
Sandy Post

Liepold's to open for legendary fall festivities Sept. 17

Boring farm welcomes family, friends, magical creatures for autumnal activities. For many who have frequented Liepold Family Farms' Fall Festival over the years, they know you come for the corn maze and stay for the gourd-geous views of the pumpkin patch, fields and Mount Hood. Fortunately for those unfamiliar with the autumnal activities hosted at 14480 S.E. Richey Road in Boring every September and October — and for those who've made slingshotting apples into the air at the apple-pult a yearly tradition — Fall Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5...
BORING, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school

Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
kptv.com

Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 4-10 Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10 SUNDAY, SEPT. 4 No events. MONDAY, SEPT. 5 No events. TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 Volleyball Westside Christian def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-13) Horizon Christian Tualatin def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-5) Banks def. Riverdale 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-14) Corbett def. Neah-Kah-Nie 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-21) Gresham def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-15, 30-28, 25-12) Sandy def. David Douglas 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20) Estacada def. Astoria 3-1 (23-25, 25-11,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
208
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy