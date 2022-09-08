ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant Co. development remains active

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLome_0hmiKUOi00

EPHRATA — Building development in the unincorporated areas of Grant County through the end of August is a little slower than it was through the same period in 2021, but is still fairly lively, according to county officials.

“(Development) is still going strong, not only in the county but our partner cities, too,” Grant County Director of Development Services Chris Young said.

The development services department provides a monthly update of building permit applications in the unincorporated areas, which Young presented to the Grant County Commissioners Tuesday. As of the end of August 2022, the county had received 144 applications for new residences in unincorporated areas. That compared to 181 applications in the same period in 2021.

The report showed some variations in the number of applications received each month, compared year over year. There were 27 residential construction permit applications submitted in March 2022, compared to 21 in March 2021. There were 14 submitted in April 2022, compared to 27 in April 2021.

“It’s ebbing and flowing, but I wouldn’t call it down,” Young said.

When counting both homes and commercial development, Grant County had received 566 building permit applications in the first eight months of 2022, compared to 741 in the same period last year.

Whether it’s homes or residences, people are building throughout Grant County, Young said.

“Our building inspectors go from Grand Coulee to Mattawa, and in between, daily. So (development) is all over the place,” he said.

December 2021 saw a surge in building applications, Young said, due to changes in building codes covering energy efficiency that were supposed to go into effect in January.

Young said the trending application data indicates 2022 could end with as much building activity as 2021.

“In the year-to-date average, we’re at 71% of last year’s number and we still have four months to go before the end of the year,” Young said. “I think (development) is going to be strong.”

A permit issued in one year doesn’t mean the building will be constructed in that year, he said. A project that receives a building permit in the fall might be delayed until the following spring due to weather conditions.

“We do have some potentially large projects,” Young said.

Some of those projects are still in the planning stages and aren’t ready for permits yet, he said.

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com. Find more news by downloading the Columbia Basin Herald app - available for iOS and Android.

Comments / 1

Related
ncwlife.com

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
WENATCHEE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – September 2022

Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers. L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC. Monson...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Grand Coulee, WA
Grant County, WA
Government
City
Mattawa, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Energy Efficiency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Grant Co
FOX 28 Spokane

Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer...
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One dead after fatal hit-and-run near Othello

OTHELLO - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicycle rider near Othello late Friday. Adams County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez was found dead with his bike in the area of Taylor Rd. and Hampton Rd. at around 8:30 p.m.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Elko Daily Free Press

Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified

ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
ROYAL CITY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
140
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy