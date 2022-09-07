ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

gwinnettprepsports.com

PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football

Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images)
GRAYSON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

First-quarter onslaught leads Grayson past Spartanburg

LOGANVILLE — Grayson's football team asserted its dominance in the first quarter, scoring 31 points en route to a 51-24 win over South Carolina No. 8 Spartanburg. While the win was nice, head coach Adam Carter said the Rams have to get back to work and clean things up, after allowing the Vikings to outscore them 24-20 over the final three quarters.
LOGANVILLE, GA
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson football player joins new team

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton blanks Union in tennis opener

Clinton High got girls tennis off to a blazing start with a 6-0 triumph over Region 4-3A foe Union County on the road Thursday. A scheduled Wednesday match versus Belton-Honea Path was rained out. Waccamaw visits on Friday in a 3:30 p.m. match. # 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated...
CLINTON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

ACC Power Rankings: Welcome Back

#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.
CLEMSON, SC
yourislandnews.com

M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family

By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
GAFFNEY, SC
Person
Elton Pollock
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. The dye was organic...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening

Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
#The Presbyterian College#Camp#Mvp
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
WOODRUFF, SC
athleticbusiness.com

Clemson Unveils $65M Renovation of Memorial Stadium

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff this week discussed how the school's $65 million renovation of Memorial Stadium will improve the fan experience on football game days. The improvements include a new 127-foot wide, 56-foot tall video board that includes a state-of-the-art sound system and LED ribbons surround the stadium. "The...
CLEMSON, SC
Place
Melbourne
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

