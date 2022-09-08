Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend
Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More scattered showers for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the week
After a few scattered rain showers earlier this morning, most everyone has seen some on and off rain showers as we work throughout the day. We will continue the wet weather into the forecast as we had three evening and overnight hours tonight. With the rain showers, we’re not going to rule out a few thunderstorms as well. No severe weather is expected this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everybody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain headed for Metro Detroit with a few storms for the end of the weekend
As advertised for the last few days, we are tracking a few scattered showers across the region as we’ve worked into this afternoon. We will keep the chance of showers into the forecast as we work into this evening before the showers wind down. These showers will be the “splash and dash” type, so not a washout, just keep the umbrella handy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some sunshine, few showers for Metro Detroit throughout Saturday
After a very nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. But it will also come with a chance of a few rain showers as we watch a cold front head toward the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.
Detroit News
Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says
Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking isolated rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a chance of an isolated shower a bit earlier than previous models predicted. Although most of the area stays dry, there is a chance for a spotty shower or two as early as Saturday afternoon. Nothing to change your plans over as of now.
Peak fall color in Michigan 2022: Weather may push back best leaf peeping time
Here’s a look at when the peak fall color should occur across various parts of Michigan. There are several moving parts to the forecast of peak fall color. The fall color emerges when trees shut down their growth. As the growth stops, the green color comes out of the leaves and the reds, oranges, yellows and browns show up.
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here
Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
MetroTimes
Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Just because the leaves are turning, doesn't mean the outdoor fun stops in Michigan. Yes, we spend our summers at the lake, but true Michiganders know that the fall is when the Mitten really starts to shine. Nothing says fall more than pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple orchards, and fresh...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 3 on Sep. 9
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 9, or Week 3 of the football season. Belleville 59, Livonia Churchill 8.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect
A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
