Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend

Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

More scattered showers for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the week

After a few scattered rain showers earlier this morning, most everyone has seen some on and off rain showers as we work throughout the day. We will continue the wet weather into the forecast as we had three evening and overnight hours tonight. With the rain showers, we’re not going to rule out a few thunderstorms as well. No severe weather is expected this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everybody.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain headed for Metro Detroit with a few storms for the end of the weekend

As advertised for the last few days, we are tracking a few scattered showers across the region as we’ve worked into this afternoon. We will keep the chance of showers into the forecast as we work into this evening before the showers wind down. These showers will be the “splash and dash” type, so not a washout, just keep the umbrella handy.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Some sunshine, few showers for Metro Detroit throughout Saturday

After a very nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. But it will also come with a chance of a few rain showers as we watch a cold front head toward the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wcsx.com

Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here

Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect

A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
ANN ARBOR, MI

