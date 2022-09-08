Read full article on original website
Gottheimer visits Thorlabs Inc. in Newton for ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate grand opening
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer Friday took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Thorlabs’ new building, Quantum Leap. The expansion will create new jobs in Northern New Jersey. Gottheimer was joined by Thorlabs founder Alex Cable, Thorlabs President...
First Lady Tammy Murphy highlights significant investments in maternal, infant health initiatives
NEW JERSEY – First Lady Tammy Murphy Thursday hosted a roundtable discussion to highlight the investments made inmaternal and infant health initiatives in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget. The First Lady’s initiative, Nurture NJ, aims to reduce New Jersey’s maternal mortality by fifty percent over five years and...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
NJ Board of Public Utilities approves state’s Energy and Water Benchmarking Program for large commercial buildings
NEW JERSEY —The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has issued an Order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building over 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Governor Murphy in 2018.
Sussex County man pleads guilty to operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township pled guilty on September 2 to fourth-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving...
