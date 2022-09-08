ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Raleigh, NC
Durham County crowns ‘I Voted’ sticker contest winner

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since early August, Durham children have been working vigorously in hopes of seeing his or her artwork appear as a sticker for those who vote at the polls this fall. And now, one girl has learned her design made the cut. The Durham Board of...
DURHAM, NC
Donnie Harrison
Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
RALEIGH, NC
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
‘I see this as an improvement’: Durham residents attend ShotSpotter forum

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 23 people showed up to a Saturday morning meeting to learn more about the ShotSpotter technology, before it goes live in Durham. For about an hour, people living in Districts four and five asked questions about the more than $197,500 gunfire detection technology program city officials agreed to launch in a three-square mile area.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC
Man killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC

