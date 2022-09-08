Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this gut-loving Costa Mesa, California restaurant the third best in AmericaEllen EastwoodCosta Mesa, CA
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
Related
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain (AZ), Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Football: Millikan Wins Overtime Thriller Over Sunrise Mountain
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. It was a game the Millikan Rams knew how to lose, but found a way to win. Millikan has suffered some painfully close losses the past few seasons, including the only blemish on this year’s record. But on Saturday night in Peoria, Arizona, with adversity staring them in the face against Sunrise Mountain High, the Rams got tough–and got it done.
Football: Mayfair Beats Lakewood, Keeps Milk Bucket
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Tensions were thick as the humidity Friday night at Ron Yary Stadium. The Lakewood Lancers were aiming to reclaim the Milk Bucket for the first time since 2014, and they looked to bounce back to .500. The Lancers offense struggled to get going as the team fell to Mayfair, 27-8.
Football: Long Beach Poly Beats Leuzinger to Stay Undefeated
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly football team finished the nonleague schedule undefeated for the first time since 2008 thanks to a somewhat sluggish win over a talented Leuzinger team on the road at El Camino College. Whether it was a victory hangover from beating Mission VIejo last week, the steady rain that fell through much of the game, or the scrappy underrated Olympians squad, the Jackrabbits were a step off for most of the game, but still good enough to prevail with a 34-24 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volleyball: Millikan Takes Down Poly On the Road
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
Football: Jordan Beats Irvine, Make History at 4-0
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Playing quarterback at any competitive level isn’t easy. Every decision is dissected, and every mistake is amplified. With that, Jordan sophomore Jarret Nielsen is growing into his role more each week as he plays his...
Football: Eisenhower Grinds Past Compton
The Compton Tarbabes and Eisenhower (Rialto) Eagles faced off Thursday night at Centennial High School with the Eagles prevailing 22-8. Tonight’s main question was how would Compton fare without the playmaking ability and senior leadership of Prince Brown, Erick Barrios, and Jeremiah Hall, who were all injured all last week against Paramount.
Football: Cabrillo Stuns Lynwood With Miracle Touchdown, Improves to 4-0
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. D’Jon Pittman has been a student at Cabrillo High School for a week-and-a-half, and he’s already scored the biggest touchdown in school history. Trailing 24-20 at Lynwood with under 20 seconds to play on Thursday night,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Football, Lakewood vs Mayfair
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger, and Lakewood and Mayfair. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: Full coverage from Long Beach Poly's win over Leuzinger,...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Millikan football game in Peoria, Ariz. as they take on Sunrise Mountain. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Click here for our preview of tonight’s game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
randomlengthsnews.com
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
2urbangirls.com
South LA intersection to be dedicated to late jazz legend Barbara Morrison
LOS ANGELES – A Leimert Park intersection will be dedicated Saturday as Barbara Morrison Square in honor of the late legendary jazz singer, coinciding with the anniversary of her birth and the inaugural edition of the Barbara Morrison Jazz & Blues Music Festival. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, whose 10th District...
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0