Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain (AZ), Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Wins Overtime Thriller Over Sunrise Mountain

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. It was a game the Millikan Rams knew how to lose, but found a way to win. Millikan has suffered some painfully close losses the past few seasons, including the only blemish on this year’s record. But on Saturday night in Peoria, Arizona, with adversity staring them in the face against Sunrise Mountain High, the Rams got tough–and got it done.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Mayfair Beats Lakewood, Keeps Milk Bucket

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Tensions were thick as the humidity Friday night at Ron Yary Stadium. The Lakewood Lancers were aiming to reclaim the Milk Bucket for the first time since 2014, and they looked to bounce back to .500. The Lancers offense struggled to get going as the team fell to Mayfair, 27-8.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Beats Leuzinger to Stay Undefeated

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly football team finished the nonleague schedule undefeated for the first time since 2008 thanks to a somewhat sluggish win over a talented Leuzinger team on the road at El Camino College. Whether it was a victory hangover from beating Mission VIejo last week, the steady rain that fell through much of the game, or the scrappy underrated Olympians squad, the Jackrabbits were a step off for most of the game, but still good enough to prevail with a 34-24 victory.
LAWNDALE, CA
The 562

Volleyball: Millikan Takes Down Poly On the Road

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Jordan Beats Irvine, Make History at 4-0

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Playing quarterback at any competitive level isn’t easy. Every decision is dissected, and every mistake is amplified. With that, Jordan sophomore Jarret Nielsen is growing into his role more each week as he plays his...
IRVINE, CA
The 562

Football: Eisenhower Grinds Past Compton

The Compton Tarbabes and Eisenhower (Rialto) Eagles faced off Thursday night at Centennial High School with the Eagles prevailing 22-8. Tonight’s main question was how would Compton fare without the playmaking ability and senior leadership of Prince Brown, Erick Barrios, and Jeremiah Hall, who were all injured all last week against Paramount.
COMPTON, CA
The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Millikan football game in Peoria, Ariz. as they take on Sunrise Mountain. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Click here for our preview of tonight’s game.
PEORIA, AZ
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

