ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Banijay Kids & Family Buys ‘Ivy + Bean’ Producer Kindle Entertainment & ‘Tear Along The Dotted Line’ Firm Movimenti Production

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9qdl_0hmiIzUh00

Banijay Kids & Family has bought UK drama specialist Kindle Entertainment and Italian animation firm Movimenti Production . The deals bring the total number of production within Banijay’s youth-focused arm across France, the UK and Italy to six, sitting alongside distribution, marketing and licencing arm, Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution.

Based in London, the female-led Kindle Entertainment is behind premium YA and family dramas such as Sky limited series Little Darlings and Netflix teen mystery The A List . It has also just launched trilogy of Ivy + Bean family films on the streamer, starring the likes of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Lynch.

Lionsgate had owned a minority stake in the business since late 2015. Deadline understands there had been a buy-out prior to today’s news and the Banijay deal was struck directly with its founders.

Established in 2004 with bases in Milan, Florence and Rome, Movimenti is behind Rai’s Topo Gigio and Netflix’s Tear Along the Dotted Line . It also co-created ForFun Media – The Animation Network, including 2D studio DogHead Animation and 3D production studio MoBo), alongside Studio Bozzetto and in 2019 teamed with the publishing network Auzou to create Easy Peasy Entertainment, an indie animator based in Paris.

The deals represent major moves in the International kids space, where M&A has been scarce over recent years, and one of Banijay Kids & Family’s biggest plays since Moonscoop Group co-founder Benoît Di Sabatino took over the division in 2018, when it was known as Zodiak Kids.

Giorgio Scorza and Davide Rosio, CEOs of Movimenti Production said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to join a family, with whom we share core values such as the focus on storymaking and the constant search for the best way to do it. From now on, we will work in synergy with our new partners within Banijay Kids & Family to give even more strength to our production of original, innovative and high-quality content, capable of conquering the international market. Local first remains key, and we will continue to bet on the extraordinary professionals we work with now, and hope to in the future, in order to bring the excellence of Italian talent in animation to an increasingly global level.”

Melanie Stokes, MD, Kindle Entertainment said: “We are so thrilled to be joining Benoit and his team at Banijay. Kindle Entertainment is passionate about creating Premium YA and 4-Quad Drama for a global audience. It’s a hugely exciting time to be in this space, and we can’t think of a better partner to help us realize our ambitions to create ever better, bigger hit shows.”

Stokes and Anne Brogan have run London-based Kindle since 2007 and have won several International Kids Emmys and BAFTA Children’s Awards. The company sale to Banijay marks the second British indie to sell to a French company this week, with Paris drama powerhouse yesterday confirming the acquisition of Vertigo Films.

Di Sabatino, CEO, Banijay Kids & Family says: “Kindle Entertainment and Movimenti Production will be complimentary additions to the family, both bringing their own unique expertise, with consistent track records in delivering premium shows. This is a pivotal moment for Banijay Kids & Family, as we continue to grow our footprint and remain a key player in this competitive market. I look forward to working with such passionate and creative producers as Melanie, Anne, Giorgio, Davide and their incredibly talented teams, as we embark on the next phase of our journey. From pre-schoolers to the whole household, we are proud to offer a wide range of live and animated premium shows to broadcasters all around the world.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech

Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales. The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Swimmers’ Stars Manal & Nathalie Issa Said They Couldn’t Swim When They Were Cast – Toronto

Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa, real life sisters who play a pair of Olympic swimming hopefuls, also sisters, said they weren’t at all aquatic when cast in the Sally El Hosaini film ‘The Swimmers’ that opened TIFF last night. “Manal and Natalie couldn’t swim when they took the roles,” El Hosaini said at a press conference Friday live streamed on Twitter. “I was like, ‘forget about it’. I wasn’t going to swim. Let me finish my studies,” said Nathalie. “It was really hard at first. But once you know how to float, it’s really nice, and once you have a goal you...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How TriStar Boss Nicole Brown Bet On ‘Woman King’ In Pandemic Shaken Theatrical Marketplace – Toronto

The winds of change with theatrical and streaming coming out of Covid were top of mind this morning at the TIFF panel for Dialogues: Production & Development which included TriStar President Nicole Brown, Knives Out franchise producer Ram Bergman and White Noise producer Uri Singer. It was an interesting dais: All three are involved with adult-skewing awards bait titles this season. Brown, who has been a force about getting the Viola Davis starring, Gina Prince-Bythewood directed Braveheart-like movie The Woman King made, is an exec at a studio which is dedicated to theatrical. Bergman had a pre-pandemic theatrical sleeper hit in Knives Out ($311M), sold the sequels to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Cate Blanchett
Deadline

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’ Surveys The Industry’s Past Decade, 10 Years After Original Pic – Specialty Preview

The Story of Film: A New Generation opens at two dozen theaters this weekend — Laemmle Royal in LA, Museum of the Moving Image in NY, Music Box Theatre in Chicago and Brattle in Cambridge. It’s a mix of arthouses, cinematheques, museums and even a few multiplexes for Mark Cousins’ follow-up to his 15-hour, 2011 opus The Story Of Film: An Odyssey. (This one clocks a relatively brief three hours.) Several theaters are programming repertory series with the release, “which we feel will elevate its profile and continue the conversation,” said Kyle Westphal, head of theatrical sales for Music Box Films,...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Filmmaker Sally El Hosaini On Why She Decided To Make A Mighty Splash With ‘The Swimmers’ – Toronto QA

EXCLUSIVE: Five days before filmmaker Sally El Hosaini (My Brother the Devil) was ready to declare “Action, background action” on the set of The Swimmers, the film fell apart due to the pandemic. “We just thought it was curtains for the film, which was heartbreaking,” the director recalled. “It just came to a halt, and there could be no promises of anything for anyone.” The film, which opened the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night, had been set up at Working Title with backing from Focus Features. Toronto Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: Daniel Radcliffe And Weird Al Yankovic; ‘The Swimmers’, ‘On The Come...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bean#Business Industry#Linus Business#Italian#Movimenti Production#Lionsgate#Doghead Animation#Easy Peasy Entertainment#M A#Banijay Kids Family#Moonscoop Group
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Win Or Lose’, Pixar’s First Longform Series For Disney+

Will Forte is getting animated. The Last Man on Earth star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly had Will...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Shows Off Several Scenes For D23 Crowd; James Cameron Talks “Hectic” Production Cycle On Films

During its presentation at the D23 Expo on Saturday, 20th Century Studios drop a major surprise on fans by revealing several scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s second installment of his epic sci-fi franchise. It also showed a new trailer. The film is set for a Dec. 16 release in theaters. The scenes, which were in 3D, were shown for attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio’s presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held. D23 Expo 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage One scene showed the Nav’i swimming underwater. Another is a youngster...
MOVIES
Deadline

Paddington Bear Bids A Fond Farewell To The Queen He Shared A Sandwich With

As flags flew at half-staff and crowds gathered to mourn, there was one other special tribute from a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth. Paddington Bear, who starred with the Queen in a special short film to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, gave a brief but poignant message for his dining companion on Twitter. “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” the message read, reprising his closing remarks from the short. The two and half minute video sequence was originally shown on BBC as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington, as he does in the movies. Watch the video below. The video saw Paddington...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Operation London Bridge’: How The UK Will Farewell HM Queen Elizabeth II With Lying-In-State And Funeral

Viewers of The Crown will know that ‘Operation London Bridge’ – the term used to describe the complicated plan for what happens after the death of the British monarch – has already swung into effect.  After the Queen died yesterday at her Scottish castle Balmoral, her eldest son immediately became King Charles III. He will address the nation today, before returning to London with his wife, Camilla – now Queen Consort.  The Queen’s coffin will be brought to London and placed in Westminster Hall, where thousands of her subjects will be able to file past and pay their respects.  After the Queen Mother...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Strange World’: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid And Lucy Liu Preview Walt Disney Studios’ New Animated Film At D23

Walt Disney Studios previewed its upcoming animated offering Strange World at D23 Expo today. The film includes characters voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jabouki Young-White and Lucy Liu, all of whom were on hand. It’s about a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to scuttle their latest crucial adventure. The film is directed by Don Hall and written by Raya and the Last Dragon’s Qui Nguyen. Hall called the film a “story of family [and] the strong desire to leave them a better world.” The director described the driving inspiration behind the film as “our kids.” Nguyen said the story...
MOVIES
Deadline

Shark Thriller From ‘Prayer Before Dawn’ Scribe Underway In Belgium; Germany, France, Spain, Italy & Lat Am Among Pre-Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Director Joachim Hedén (Breaking Surface) is underway in Belgium on shark attack thriller The Last Breath, written by Nick Saltrese (Prayer Before Dawn). The survival thriller follows five college friends who go scuba diving into a recently uncovered WWII shipwreck in the British Virgin Islands, where they find themselves trapped by great white sharks. Above is a first look image from the movie. The film will be led by an ensemble cast including Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders), Kim Spearman (As I Am) and Erin Mullen alongside Julian Sands (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Hedén’s collaborator on Breaking Surface, Eric Börjeson...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets Title; Zach Gilford To Recur In Paramount+ Series

Paramount+’s upcoming Criminal Minds revival now has an official title. Criminal Minds: Evolution, from ABC Signature and CBS Studios, is set to premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+. Zach Gilford also has been tapped to recur in a season-long arc. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In Criminal Minds: Evoluation, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Stephen Fry Joins Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role. Fry will play Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters. The third season of series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who’ve Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV

A remarkable range of actors have played Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at the age of 96. The range of takes on her life has been equally remarkable, from Oscar and Emmy-winning biopics, to comedies to family films to animated sendups. One actress has played the Royal for nearly as long as she reigned: Jeannette Charles has essayed the role at least five times over the course of 50 years. Three actresses have played Elizabeth during the run of The Crown, Season 5 of which is due soon from Netflix. A surprising number of men have played the part, as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘After Ever Happy’ & Faith-Based ‘Lifemark’ Fire Up Fathom Events – Specialty Box Office

After Ever Happy, the fourth installment of the popular After romance/drama franchise, will gross circa $1.1 million since its release last Wednesday on 1,085 screens. From Fathom Events, this was the top film in the domestic marketplace Sept. 7-8 for a two-day run before dipping to 200+ screens this weekend. Vertical Entertainment will pick up the film’s U.S. theatrical starting September 16. After Ever Happy opened in Canada Aug 26 (non-Fathom), grossing an estimated $695,000 to date — for a total $1.8 million cume in North America. This weekend open is a 22% bump over 2021’s After We Fell, the third film...
MOVIES
Deadline

King Charles III Vows To Serve With “Loyalty, Respect, And Love” In First Address; Says “My Beloved Mother Was An Inspiration”

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to serve the British people with “loyalty, respect, and love” in his first televised speech as monarch. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved my mother was an inspiration and example to me and my family,” he began the speech. “And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.” He continued: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise that destiny kept....
POLITICS
Deadline

‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says The Queen “Wore A Crown With Pillaged Stones From India And Africa”

“I think though we can mourn the Queen and not the empire,” said Sunny Hostin on The View today. Hostin’s assertion came in response to a story from Joy Behar about her time doing standup in the U.K., where she said jokes about the Queen did not go over well. Hostin said that, having lived in the U.K., she herself got caught up in the “pomp and circumstances” surrounding the monarchy. She offered a more critical take today. “Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on,” she continued, “it was built on the backs of Black and brown people.” The View...
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy