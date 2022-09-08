We are deeply saddened to share with you that Joann Elder, a beloved long-time member of our Sociology Community, has passed away. As our first undergraduate advisor, Joann shepherded thousands of students through our program with a unique degree of competence, kindness, and care over her thirty-year tenure. She was a sharp-minded and dedicated colleague who also served on the school board of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Joann was a very early champion of rights and respect for the LGBTQ community, and an original member of PFLAG in Wisconsin. We join Emeritus Professor Joe Elder and Joann’s other family members and friends in mourning the loss of an incomparable person.

