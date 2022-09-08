Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wisc.edu
Save the date: CALS reception at World Dairy Expo – Oct. 5
CALS personnel are invited to attend the CALS Reception at World Dairy Expo from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 5. The gathering will take place in the Monona Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and is a great opportunity for CALS faculty and staff to connect with former students, industry partners and other stakeholders. This year’s event will be co-sponsored by WARF, the Office of Business Engagement and the Dairy Innovation Hub.
wisc.edu
In Memoriam: Joann Elder
We are deeply saddened to share with you that Joann Elder, a beloved long-time member of our Sociology Community, has passed away. As our first undergraduate advisor, Joann shepherded thousands of students through our program with a unique degree of competence, kindness, and care over her thirty-year tenure. She was a sharp-minded and dedicated colleague who also served on the school board of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Joann was a very early champion of rights and respect for the LGBTQ community, and an original member of PFLAG in Wisconsin. We join Emeritus Professor Joe Elder and Joann’s other family members and friends in mourning the loss of an incomparable person.
wisc.edu
Fall Migrating Birds
Frautschi Point parking lot on Lake Mendota Drive. On the 80 bus route. Join great birders Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan as they search for fall migrants, including confusing fall warblers, flycatchers, and sparrows while hiking through woods, prairies, and gardens. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Leaders: Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan.
wisc.edu
CALS in the News for the week of Sept. 3 – 9
Quoted: Dhanu Shanmuganayagam, Animal and Dairy Sciences. Quoted: Stanley Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Quoted: Stanley Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Agri-View, 9/8/22. Interviewed: Richard Straub, Emeritus, Biological Systems Engineering. Quoted: Troy Runge, Biological Systems Engineering. Quoted: Mike Peters, Agricultural Research Stations. Mentioned: Neal Jorgensen, Deceased, Emeritus, Animal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisc.edu
CALS Wellness Committee tip: Utilize garden swap bins around campus
As summer comes to a close, the fall harvest is in full swing. What fruits and vegetables do you have? If you have a bountiful harvest, please consider sharing your excess produce from you garden or your CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) with your co-workers!. A few years ago, this CALS...
wisc.edu
Honorary Recognition awardees to be celebrated at Oct. 13 event
On Oct. 13, the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) will present its Honorary Recognition Award to Steve and Andy Diercks, Liz Henry and George Siemon; its Distinguished Service Award to Richard Straub; and its Distinguished Alumni Award to Barry Jacobsen and Jenny Scott. Read about the awardees here.
wisc.edu
New faculty profile: Malia Jones focuses on spatial clustering of vaccine hesitancy
Malia Jones joined the UW–Madison faculty in August 2022 as an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology. My parents bounced around for the first few years of my life, and then settled in the panhandle of Idaho until I was 10 years old. Then we moved to a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. But the place I have lived the longest in my life is Los Angeles, CA.
wisc.edu
UW alum Jackson is author of book about theater artist Frank Galati’s Chicago years
UW–Madison alumna Julie Jackson is the author of a new book, “The Spectacular Theatre of Frank Joseph Galati: Reshaping American Theatre in Chicago, Illinois,” published by Bloomsbury in July 2022. The publisher’s description of the book reads:. As a director, author, actor, and educator, Frank Galati...
Comments / 0