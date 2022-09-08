ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the date: CALS reception at World Dairy Expo – Oct. 5

CALS personnel are invited to attend the CALS Reception at World Dairy Expo from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 5. The gathering will take place in the Monona Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and is a great opportunity for CALS faculty and staff to connect with former students, industry partners and other stakeholders. This year’s event will be co-sponsored by WARF, the Office of Business Engagement and the Dairy Innovation Hub.
In Memoriam: Joann Elder

We are deeply saddened to share with you that Joann Elder, a beloved long-time member of our Sociology Community, has passed away. As our first undergraduate advisor, Joann shepherded thousands of students through our program with a unique degree of competence, kindness, and care over her thirty-year tenure. She was a sharp-minded and dedicated colleague who also served on the school board of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Joann was a very early champion of rights and respect for the LGBTQ community, and an original member of PFLAG in Wisconsin. We join Emeritus Professor Joe Elder and Joann’s other family members and friends in mourning the loss of an incomparable person.
Fall Migrating Birds

Frautschi Point parking lot on Lake Mendota Drive. On the 80 bus route. Join great birders Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan as they search for fall migrants, including confusing fall warblers, flycatchers, and sparrows while hiking through woods, prairies, and gardens. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Leaders: Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan.
CALS in the News for the week of Sept. 3 – 9

Quoted: Dhanu Shanmuganayagam, Animal and Dairy Sciences. Quoted: Stanley Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Quoted: Stanley Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Agri-View, 9/8/22. Interviewed: Richard Straub, Emeritus, Biological Systems Engineering. Quoted: Troy Runge, Biological Systems Engineering. Quoted: Mike Peters, Agricultural Research Stations. Mentioned: Neal Jorgensen, Deceased, Emeritus, Animal...
CALS Wellness Committee tip: Utilize garden swap bins around campus

As summer comes to a close, the fall harvest is in full swing. What fruits and vegetables do you have? If you have a bountiful harvest, please consider sharing your excess produce from you garden or your CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) with your co-workers!. A few years ago, this CALS...
Honorary Recognition awardees to be celebrated at Oct. 13 event

On Oct. 13, the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) will present its Honorary Recognition Award to Steve and Andy Diercks, Liz Henry and George Siemon; its Distinguished Service Award to Richard Straub; and its Distinguished Alumni Award to Barry Jacobsen and Jenny Scott. Read about the awardees here.
New faculty profile: Malia Jones focuses on spatial clustering of vaccine hesitancy

Malia Jones joined the UW–Madison faculty in August 2022 as an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology. My parents bounced around for the first few years of my life, and then settled in the panhandle of Idaho until I was 10 years old. Then we moved to a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. But the place I have lived the longest in my life is Los Angeles, CA.
