Baseball

Times-Online

Hi-Liners run through Govers for win

Fargo Oak Grove scored on its opening drive, but the rest of the game belonged to Valley City as the Hi-Liners ran their way to a 38-6 win over the Grovers in Junior Varsity football Tuesday night at Hanna Field. The Grovers had the first possession of the and started...
VALLEY CITY, ND
veronapress.com

Boys soccer: Verona moves to 2-0 in Big Eight with shutout win over Madison East

Verona defeated Madison East 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Verona High School. The Wildcats also earned a 3-1 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Verona. After a scoreless first half, Verona (5-0, 2-0 Big Eight) broke through with a goal from senior Alex Klimm in the 49th minute. Junior Connor Gage was awarded with the assist.
VERONA, WI
OurSentinel

Tigers sweep visiting Watseka Warriors

URBANA -- The Urbana High School tennis team shut out the visiting Watseka winning all nine regulation matches on Thursday. Finishing under the lights at Blair Park on the newly resurfaced courts, the Tigers dominated all six singles matches. Standout victories included Lorelie Yau's double-bagel over Lady Warrior Annika Greene...
URBANA, IL
