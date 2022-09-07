Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer keeps Palisade Bulldogs on a leash in shutout win
The Summit Tigers boys soccer team is off to a historic start. With the teams 6-0 win over the Palisade Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 the team now matches its best start the program has had since the fall 2012 season when the team started off 5-1. On Saturday, the...
Photos: Caleb Williams, USC roll to 41-28 win over Stanford in Pac-12 football opener
Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns - all in the first half - to lead USC to a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday. USC led 35-14 at halftime thanks to two more interceptions from its defense and four touchdown passes by Williams. Jordan Addison caught two of the touchdown ...
Times-Online
Hi-Liners run through Govers for win
Fargo Oak Grove scored on its opening drive, but the rest of the game belonged to Valley City as the Hi-Liners ran their way to a 38-6 win over the Grovers in Junior Varsity football Tuesday night at Hanna Field. The Grovers had the first possession of the and started...
veronapress.com
Boys soccer: Verona moves to 2-0 in Big Eight with shutout win over Madison East
Verona defeated Madison East 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Verona High School. The Wildcats also earned a 3-1 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Verona. After a scoreless first half, Verona (5-0, 2-0 Big Eight) broke through with a goal from senior Alex Klimm in the 49th minute. Junior Connor Gage was awarded with the assist.
Cal Win, Notre Dame Loss Add Intrigue to Bears' Game Vs. Irish
Cal starts fast in win over UNLV but needs better red-zone offense to beat reeling Notre Dame next week
Sports scores, highlights for Saturday: Durfee boys, girls soccer teams remain unbeaten
The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area. Take a look at some of the highlights from Saturday's local high school action. Boys soccer: Durfee vs. Dighton-Rehoboth SCORE:...
Recapping Stanford's loss against USC
In what could have been a huge win for Stanford they laid a major goose egg
Tigers sweep visiting Watseka Warriors
URBANA -- The Urbana High School tennis team shut out the visiting Watseka winning all nine regulation matches on Thursday. Finishing under the lights at Blair Park on the newly resurfaced courts, the Tigers dominated all six singles matches. Standout victories included Lorelie Yau's double-bagel over Lady Warrior Annika Greene...
AROUND THE BASES: BHS coach nears 60 wins; Dewey, Copan, CV triumph
—- SAND SPRINGS 8, BARTLESVILLE 3: It’s been a tough week in district play for the Bartlesville Lady Bruins. The loss to Sand Springs dropped them to 0-2 in their last two district contests and 3-4 in district for the season. Bartlesville, which is 11-8 overall, is scheduled to...
