ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

6 perky pinots to sip and savour right now

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0qLD_0hmiHhoe00

One of the most popular reds in the world, pinot noir really is a wine for all seasons.

We love it lightly chilled when it’s hot and sunny, its radiant raspberry-cherry flavours lift us through an Indian summer, and its savoury notes bridge the gap between autumn and winter. Not to mention its sweet perfume, purity of fruit and bright acidity, all of which make it a sommelier’s favourite.

Versatile, food-friendly and a pleasure on the palate, what’s not to love? And with such a broad range of styles and price points from varied regions, pinot noir doesn’t have to be limited to a swish setting or early autumn treat.

Get the pinot party off to a flying start with these six top drops…

1. The Society’s French Pinot Noir 2020, France, £7.50, The Wine Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOYBc_0hmiHhoe00
(The Wine Society/PA)

Soft and plump, this cherry-fruited crowd-pleaser from the sunny Languedoc offers baskets of sun-kissed fruit, with bright berry notes, aromatic florals and a smooth, silky finish. Gorgeous and great value.

2. Co-op Irresistible Casablanca Valley Pinot Noir 2021, Chile, £8, Co-op stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcQtI_0hmiHhoe00
(Co-op/PA)

With enticing, lightly smoky plum-berry and cherry aromas, a touch of mocha and hint of spice, similar flavours unfold on the plush yet lively palate, with black cherries alongside delicate spice on the smooth, supple finish.

3. Dragon Hills Pinot Noir 2020, Romania, £9.99, Virgin Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjIFF_0hmiHhoe00
(Virgin Wines/PA)

Fun and fruity, expect a burst of sunshine from the fragrant bouquet, boasting ripe plums, violets and strawberries and becoming broad mid-palate, with classic dark cherries and raspberry flavours riding on the lingering finish. A light chilling will make this pinot purr.

4. Brochet Alias Pinot Noir 2020 No Added Sulphur, Loire Valley, France, £13.75, Vintage Roots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPtnN_0hmiHhoe00
(Vintage Roots/PA)

One to celebrate Organic September and beyond, this scented beauty draws you in with its rapturous raspberry and kirsch aromas, pure perfumed black fruits enhanced by gentle smoke, and herbal, peppery notes adding to its complexity. Really stunning, its purity of fruit carries through on the long finish.

5. The Ned Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, £13.99, Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDouE_0hmiHhoe00
(Waitrose/PA)

Expressive and scented with vibrant aromas of red cherry, raspberry and dark berries, the rich berry fruits have a touch of baking spice with integrated smoky oak tones. Very seductive with savoury nuances, everything glides along beautifully on the satin smooth palate, keeping you coming back for more.

6. Cadus Signature Series Pinot Noir 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £18.95, Vivino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhoJe_0hmiHhoe00
(Vivino/PA)

A step up the ladder and showcase for how this grape gifts in so many ways. Savoury and earthy, with concentrated flavours, while on the nose, perfumed raspberries mingle with hints of undergrowth leading to dark cherry, plum compote, hints of rhubarb, vanilla spice and a long, elegant finish. A prize pinot worth seeking out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinot Noir#Virgin Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Indian#French#The Wine Society Soft#Languedoc
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Grief-stricken King begins journey to London as duty calls for new monarch

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has begun his poignant journey from Balmoral to London, following the death of his mother the Queen. The grief-stricken King was glimpsed for the first time since his accession to the throne as he departed Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate, by car at around 11.15am on Friday.
U.K.
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

Royal website updated following the Queen’s death

The official website of the royal family has been updated following the death of the Queen, with Charles now listed as His Majesty The King. Charles automatically succeeded his mother as the nation’s monarch upon her passing, but he will not be formally proclaimed King until an Accession Council is held at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge. But the announcement came late in the day...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s 2011 visit was ‘crowning moment’ in peace building – Martin

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said that the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland was “the crowing moment” of the peace process and the development of Anglo-Irish relations. The Taoiseach said that the late monarch has been a constant in the world political order and expressed Ireland’s understanding of the “enormous change” her passing represents.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy