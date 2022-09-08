Read full article on original website
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
Ice cream shop born in Ireland grows in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If there’s a home-away-from-home for Jeff Hogan, it’s Ballybunion, a seaside town in Ireland. He’s visited many times over the past decade or so, often with his father who eventually bought a home there. On each visit, he goes to an ice...
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Take action, each of us, to fight mosquito-borne disease. Louisiana’s unofficial state bird is not only an annoyance but can carry deadly West Nile virus. With a lot of rain lately, the people of Louisiana need to do what they can to stop its spread.
Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather,...
Shrimpers, tour guides sue over freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Texas’ cautious approach to marijuana use has been the correct path. As support grows for cannabis, following scientific research make more sense. A leading medical marijuana retailer just opened its fourth location in Dallas-Fort Worth, evidence of the growth this business is...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Board right to demand clarity from abortion proposal. Incorrect spacing between words prompted a deadlocked vote from the Board of State Canvassers last week regarding the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal, which would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine broad abortion rights.
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word “squaw” from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
Bill Whitaker: Can educators trust Texas CRT bill author Bryan Hughes?
For the past year, Texas public school educators and school board members have been caught in the cultural crossfire over something called “critical race theory,” even though Texas Senate Bill 3, the 2021 legislation emboldening parents to angrily confront school leaders, never defines or even mentions critical race theory. In June, an armed octogenarian who conducted a long-winded tirade over CRT and other perceived sins at a Granbury ISD board meeting even threatened school officials in charge.
Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training. The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth. The department said in a statement that...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. September 7, 2022. This particular editorial will not pertain to any political views and it is not meant to display allegiance to either side of the political spectrum. That being said, what in the world is Donald Trump thinking?. The former President is scheduled to hold a...
Perdue in chancellor debut: Georgia universities to aim high
ATLANTA (AP) — Sonny Perdue stopped by the Georgia capitol on Friday on the morning of his 50th wedding anniversary to pick up some jewelry – his medallion of office — as he was officially invested as chancellor of the University System of Georgia while declaring his goal that the system be recognized as the best in the nation.
Hogan donors give nearly 4 times as much to Moore as Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from...
Ray Perryman: Service-oriented economy thriving in Texas
Despite the importance of its energy, food, and fiber, the Texas economy is increasingly services oriented. This outcome is not surprising given the sophisticated nature of the state’s industrial base; it’s a pattern common to every highly developed economy. Let’s examine past and expected future trends. You...
Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday...
Colorado recall effort OK'd for state senator who quit GOP
DENVER (AP) — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's secretary of...
