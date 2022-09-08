ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ dead at 54

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnbgR_0hmiHLam00

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created the Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died at age 54.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, Arnold’s family revealed the news in a statement late Wednesday.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” read the statement obtained by the news outlets. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold, who not only created “That Girl Lay Lay” but served as the series’ executive producer and showrunner, also was known for his Netflix comedy specials, the outlets reported. His latest, titled “It Ain’t for the Weak,” premiered earlier this summer. Additionally, he had writing credits on the Netflix series “Fuller House” and BET+’s “Bigger,” the reports said.

Arnold is survived by wife Julie Harkness and two daughters, according to the news outlets.

Friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Arnold. Here’s what they were saying:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain Takes Down Eddie Redmayne in Chilly True-Life Drama

In the fall of 2003, a new nurse arrived at a quiet hospital in the middle of New Jersey. He was mild-mannered and affable, with an impressive resume of former gigs. His name was Charles Cullen. Call him Charlie. He quickly became friends with fellow nurse Amy Loughren, who was also good at her job and kind to those who came into her orbit. Both were hiding secrets: Amy had recently learned she had a disease that required a heart transplant, one she could not afford until she had finished up six months at her new-ish gig at the hospital...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Listener’ Review: Tessa Thompson Anchors Steve Buscemi’s Sparse Study of a Crisis Hotline

Taking a breather from some of the physically demanding and sometimes villainous roles she’s played of late in the likes of Marvel franchises and HBO’s Westworld, Tessa Thompson stars in The Listener as a more unsung sort of superhuman: a crisis hotline worker. Perhaps seeing a chance to push to nearly the limit that old thespian saying — sometimes attributed to performance coach Stella Adler — that “acting is reacting,” this spare, low-tech work mostly focuses on Thompson’s expressive face as she listens to calls for help from 10 very different people in distress. The voice cast offers a mix...
MOVIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy