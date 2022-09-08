ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Three-Star Defensive Back Zion Tracy Commits To Penn State Football

After a win on the field today at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin’s recruiting has found a win this evening, as well. Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy announced on Saturday evening that he was committed to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Syracuse, and Buffalo. Tracy plays high...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Smashes Ohio 46-10 In 2022 Home Opener

Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) crushed Ohio (1-1) in its home opener Saturday, with a 46-10 victory over the Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Efficiency was the name of the game for the Nittany Lions, as quarterback Sean Clifford led the way with 213 passing yards at a 70% clip and running back Nick Singleton totaled 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a 17.9 yard average. Five-star true freshman Drew Allar also made his home debut, torching the Bobcats for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Placekicking A Question Mark Following Jake Pinegar’s Poor Ohio Performance

It’s hard to nitpick Penn State football’s performance after it basically did all the right things in its home opener against Ohio. But, one negative did stand out — and it’s the Nittany Lions’ placekicker spot. Jake Pinegar didn’t attempt a field goal in the season opener against Purdue, leaving his role as a bit of a question mark heading into Ohio. He proved against the Bobcats that he still isn’t completely reliable.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: Penn State vs. Ohio

After a completing a nail-biting comebacker victory over Purdue last Thursday night, Penn State is heading back to Beaver Stadium for its home opener against Ohio University. The Nittany Lions return to Happy Valley looking to make some noise in the college football landscape after a massive win last week. Meanwhile, the Bobcats are coming off a 41-38 opening day victory over FAU last Saturday. Today’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since 2012.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Ohio Drinking Game

Do you smell that? It smells like gameday is on the horizon. That’s right, folks. Football is finally back in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Ohio at noon this Saturday at Beaver Stadium. After a season-opening “character win,” it’s safe to say the fans are ready to welcome the team home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Ohio

Last week, Penn State football survived a battle of attrition with Big Ten foe Purdue when it opened up its season with a 35-31 road victory. The Nittany Lions’ week two opponent, the Ohio Bobcats, are coming off a 3-9 season where they finished third in the MAC East. A week after the hotly anticipated debut of five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar and a plethora of other young players, the Penn State faithful will likely get to see more action from the lot.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 11, 2022

No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware. Despite a mid-game slow-up, the Nittany Lions proved to be the better side on the road. Penn State Football Ranked No. 22 In AP Top 25 Poll. By Frankie Marzano. 9/11/22 2:00 pm. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Drew Allar Shines In Beaver Stadium Debut

The future is here, folks. There were many headlines from Penn State’s 46-10 home-opening win over Ohio University. Freshman running back Nick Singleton racked up 179 rushing yards and scored his first pair of touchdowns as a Nittany Lion, and Sean Clifford had a fine game himself. But Penn State fans will leave today with the thought of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar putting on a show at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls Short 2-1 To Princeton After Second-Half Goal

Penn State men’s soccer (2-2-1) lost to Princeton (1-1-1) Friday night in its first of a three-game home series. A late goal in the first half gave Princeton the lead, but Alex Stevenson brought the equalizer off of a corner kick from Tyger Evans. The Tigers scored a second in the second half that the Nittany Lions could not come back from.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] State College Community Comes Together During Annual LION Bash

On Thursday evening, State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash took place on South Allen Street. The block party allows short-term and long-term residents to see what resources are available in their community, all while having fun, of course. This year’s event featured engagement stations, free flowers,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

