CHARLOTTE, N.C — On one hand, Sunday provided plenty of evidence why the Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield. Four passes batted down. Four sacks, two by Myles Garrett on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. An ugly interception. Four fumbles, none lost, one muffed low snap turned into a miraculous 28-yard gain...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO