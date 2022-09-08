Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR to host public meeting regarding groundwater￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) will hold a public meeting to present information and accept comments on whether to initiate procedures to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as a subsequent Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 rom 6...
Mohave Daily News
Utilities report nearly all outages have been repaired
BULLHEAD CITY — Power has been restored to nearly all residents of the Tri-state, according to officials at two utility providers who collectively had more than 50,000 people affected by last weekend's storm. "UniSource crews expect to finalize restoration (Saturday) to the remaining homes in the Fort Mohave area,...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning today.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. The community is invited to participate and come together as we all remember the lives taken away 21 years...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
Mohave Daily News
Taking care of each other Dinner a reflection of community's ability to overcome crisis
BULLHEAD CITY — Hildy Angius exuded pride after doing a stint in the kitchen for a community dinner Thursday night in the wake of this week’s power outage. She was proud of the community she represents as a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We are...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restored; cooling center closing￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Cooling Center, 2285 Trane Road, will close at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 9. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC), power has now been restored to all residential MEC members. Water was restored on Wednesday afternoon. “The entire community is so grateful for all the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Crossing project plans well underway
KINGMAN – The Interstate 40 Kingman Crossing Traffic Interchange project was the focus of a brief update at the September 6 Kingman City council meeting. City Manager Ron Foggin said the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) this month is expected to offer comment and approve the 30% project design submitted by the AECOM engineering firm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City food distribution Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City community is holding a free food distribution to help those residents impacted by the recent power outages. The food distribution will be a drive-through event in the Bullhead City Council Chambers parking lot, 1255 Marina Blvd, on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To allow the process to run as quickly and smoothly as possible, please remain in your vehicles as volunteers will bring the food bags to your cars. There is no sign-up necessary and no pre-qualifications are required. This will be on a first come first served basis until supplies last.
Mohave Daily News
Corn Man likes to fish
BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing remains solid, both on Lake Mohave and along the shores of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. Mark "Corn Man" Osgood provided the most recent evidence, bringing in a 9.22-pound, 31-inch striper. "In this case, he was up on Lake Mohave using...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Volunteers wanted for Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is planning for their Halloween Carnival 2022 that will happen on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event held inside Fire Station 81 located at 1451 Willow Drive just west of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City Farmers Market returns ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead Recreation Division has announced the Bullhead City Farmers Market will return for the season on Saturday,October 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The new season features six themed market events beginning with the Pumpkin-Patch themed Market on the first Saturday of October.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave
Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents. Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no...
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
thestandardnewspaper.online
The ‘salon with a heart’ provides amazing customer service
KINGMAN – When you think of visiting a salon, think of Slightly High Maintenance & Boutique. This is the ‘salon with a heart,’ a family owned and operated full-service salon in the heart of Kingman. Owners Stephanie and Kevin Wilkerson started Slightly High Maintenance in May, 2008 and have turned a husband-and-wife business into a full-blown family business.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Maxwell admitted to Utah State University
John Maxwell, from Bullhead City, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Maxwell will attend USU at the USU Eastern campus.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 9-11
Hear a tribute to Stevie Wonder or sing along with Alabama in Laughlin, catch a play or bring the kids to interact with princesses and superheroes in Bullhead City. • Multi-talented performer Doug Starks and his band will present the music of Stevie Wonder at the Riverside Resort in Laughlin at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday.
