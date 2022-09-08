ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

WacoTrib.com

State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
AGRICULTURE
WacoTrib.com

Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training. The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth. The department said in a statement that...
ROME, GA
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: TxDOT investment will benefit economy; children watch and learn from us

The Texas Department of Transportation is making a historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Texas

Dallas Morning News. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Texas’ cautious approach to marijuana use has been the correct path. As support grows for cannabis, following scientific research make more sense. A leading medical marijuana retailer just opened its fourth location in Dallas-Fort Worth, evidence of the growth this business is...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Parkersburg News and Sentinel. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Addiction: Momentum on our side but battles remain. There’s nothing to celebrate in news that the number of drug overdose deaths is increasing across the country. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Provision Drug Overdose Death Counts did hold one piece of positive news for West Virginia. We are one of only six states in the country that showed improvement in decreasing the number of overdose deaths over the past year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Take action, each of us, to fight mosquito-borne disease. Louisiana’s unofficial state bird is not only an annoyance but can carry deadly West Nile virus. With a lot of rain lately, the people of Louisiana need to do what they can to stop its spread.
LOUISIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather,...
OREGON STATE
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices still dropping in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid the usual decline in demand after Labor Day, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
#Western Kentucky#Construction Maintenance#Crews#The Associated Press
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Ashland Daily Independent. September 7, 2022. This particular editorial will not pertain to any political views and it is not meant to display allegiance to either side of the political spectrum. That being said, what in the world is Donald Trump thinking?. The former President is scheduled to hold a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Bill Whitaker: Can educators trust Texas CRT bill author Bryan Hughes?

For the past year, Texas public school educators and school board members have been caught in the cultural crossfire over something called “critical race theory,” even though Texas Senate Bill 3, the 2021 legislation emboldening parents to angrily confront school leaders, never defines or even mentions critical race theory. In June, an armed octogenarian who conducted a long-winded tirade over CRT and other perceived sins at a Granbury ISD board meeting even threatened school officials in charge.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
DUBLIN, CA
WacoTrib.com

Ice cream shop born in Ireland grows in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If there’s a home-away-from-home for Jeff Hogan, it’s Ballybunion, a seaside town in Ireland. He’s visited many times over the past decade or so, often with his father who eventually bought a home there. On each visit, he goes to an ice...
RESTAURANTS
WacoTrib.com

Perdue in chancellor debut: Georgia universities to aim high

ATLANTA (AP) — Sonny Perdue stopped by the Georgia capitol on Friday on the morning of his 50th wedding anniversary to pick up some jewelry – his medallion of office — as he was officially invested as chancellor of the University System of Georgia while declaring his goal that the system be recognized as the best in the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Hogan donors give nearly 4 times as much to Moore as Cox

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from...
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WacoTrib.com

Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WacoTrib.com

Colorado recall effort OK'd for state senator who quit GOP

DENVER (AP) — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's secretary of...
COLORADO STATE

