A Nightmare on South Beach: touring the Patriots' House of Horrors

September is a little early for spooky stories, but the Patriots open against the Dolphins in Miami this Sunday, so it’s time to tour New England’s very own House of Horrors in South Beach. Here are the worst beatings the Patriots have taken in Miami* over the last two decades:

December 20 th , 2004: Brady sees ghosts

The 12-1 reigning Super Bowl champs were coming off a six-game winning streak in Week 15 and ready to roll over the 2-11 Dolphins in Monday Night Football, but ironically, Wes Welker got Miami off to a hot start with a 71-yard punt return. A young Tom Brady’s four interceptions let the Dolphins hang around and rally back to edge the Patriots late, overcoming an 11-point deficit to win 29-28.

December 6 th , 2009: another twist ending

Tom Brady came entered the game with a finger injury, and left with a bruised ego. The Patriots were once again up 11 points on the Dolphins late in the game (weird), before the Dolphins responded with back-to-back scoring drives to make it 21-19. In the 4 th quarter, boogeyman Vontae Davis picked off Brady’s endzone pass. Chad Henne led the Dolphins to another scoring drive, and a final pick off Brady gave Miami the 22-21 victory in Week 13.

December 11, 2017: the Patriots’ nightmares get a modern reboot

The 10-2 Patriots were set to for a rematch against the 5-7 Dolphins in Week 14, after blowing them out 35-17 just a couple weeks before. Miami had other plans. After Jay Cutler led his team to put the first points on the board, Xavien Howard picked off Brady early, shaking the Patriots’ confidence - Brady ended the first quarter without completing a pass. Howard doubled down on ball hawking Brady, picking him off again in the third quarter. The Fins won 27-20, and a new era of the Nightmare on South Beach franchise was born.

December 29, 2018: the worst sequel ever

The Patriots entered the game looking to clinch their 10 th consecutive AFC East Title, with Miami having last won the division in 2008 during Brady’s torn ACL season. The 6-6 Dolphins managed to trade leads with the Patriots eight times before the Patriots took a 33-28 lead with just 16 seconds left. From their own 31-yard line, the Dolphins executed a play call since dubbed the “Miami Miracle:” Ryan Tannehill passed to receiver Kenny Stills, who lateraled the ball to Devante Parker (eyeballs emoji), who lateraled it to running back Kenyan Drake, who ran past a tackle attempt from Rob Gronkowski (???) and won the game, 34-33. A shocking ending.

December 20, 2020: zombie Patriots are put out of their misery

Patriots fans were still clinging to any chance their Cam Newton quarterbacked team might squeak into the playoffs, but the Dolphins eliminated them from the postseason for the first time in 12 years. And they did it in brutal fashion: Miami entered the game last in the league in yards per carry, but their backs ran for over 200 yards, beating New England 22-12. In a sick bit of foreshadowing, the Bills clinched the division the day before.

2021 season: back to back jump scares

The Dolphins swept the Patriots in the season for the first time in 21 years. What could be more horrifying?

*Consideration was given to games outside of Miami (December 29 th , 2019, for example), but they don’t fit into this haunted house metaphor.